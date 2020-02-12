SoftBank’s profits decrease by 99%, which is burdened by the Vision Fund’s losses

SoftBank’s profits have been almost completely blurred as the company continues to feel the pain of large losses in its massive technology fund.

The Japanese technology company reported an operating profit of 2.59 billion yen ($ 23.6 million) for the three months ended December, a decrease of 99% compared to the same period last year.

The $ 100 billion vision fund that SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son closely watched was the biggest driver of these losses. The Vision Fund and a related fund reported an operating loss of 225 billion yen (USD 2 billion) for the quarter, which was attributed to unrealized losses in WeWork and Uber.

Son confirmed on Wednesday’s earnings presentation that the fund’s recent poor performance – and the accompanying flood of bad news – has frightened potential investors in its next Megatech fund.

Last year, SoftBank announced that it had signed Memorandums of Understanding with more than a dozen companies to establish Vision Fund 2. The company announced at the time that it would raise $ 108 billion from companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Foxconn Technology and Standard Chartered.

WeWork’s failed IPO and Uber’s falling share price “have raised concern among potential SoftBank Vision Fund 2 investors,” Son said through an interpreter. SoftBank spent around $ 10 billion to save WeWork after a catastrophic attempt to go public last fall. Uber’s stock has lost 8% in value since its public debut in May.

“At the moment, I think our next fund size should be a little smaller because we have worried and feared many people,” said Son.

When asked if Vision Fund 2 could be fully funded with SoftBank money, Son switched to English and said: “We can invest ourselves. However, we have partners who want to work with us. That is why we want to be flexible. “

Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal said Son and other executives need to spend more time reaping the value of other assets.

SoftBank’s management “spends almost all of its time investing in securities (the Vision Fund) and investment paper,” Goyal wrote in a note Tuesday before the earnings report.

As long as SoftBank does not attach “appropriate importance” to assets such as the shares in Alibaba and chipmaker ARM, the stock remains undervalued, Goyal said.

Son assumes that SoftBank shares are trading at a discount of more than 50% and should be traded on Wednesday at a price of 12,097 yen (USD 110).

The SoftBank is also beginning to feel some pressure from the outside. Earlier this month, activist investor Elliott Management announced that it had built a “significant” stake in the company and is looking to make changes to improve its performance.

Son said that he had meetings with Elliott about two weeks ago that described the discussion as “open” and “good”. SoftBank and Elliott are organized on several points, such as a share buyback and an increase in the number of independent board members.

SoftBank’s board of directors consists of 11 members, only two of whom are classified as independent.

Elliott Management and many analysts who work with SoftBank also want better transparency about the Vision Fund.

The fund, which is largely operated by SoftBank Investment Advisors in London, is “regulated under British law, so we naturally comply with all the rules governing the operation of the fund,” said Son. “But we also want to step up our efforts to improve governance and transparency deploy.”

Son pressed for details on the performance of Vision Fund investments and said, “Almost 30 companies in the portfolio were profitable and approximately 30 companies were loss, including unlisted companies.” He declined to disclose details of private companies to confidentiality agreements.

As of the end of December, five of the eight listed companies in the fund portfolio recorded gains and three losses. The biggest winner was the cancer diagnostics company Guardant Health, which won $ 1.9 billion for the Vision Fund, and the biggest loser was Uber, which lost $ 1.06 billion by the end of last year.

The earnings report appears less than 24 hours after a US court approved the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, the US carrier SoftBank, almost a decade ago.

SoftBank’s stock rose in sprint news, closing 12% ahead of the company’s earnings report in Tokyo.

Sprint “has been a big distraction for (SoftBank) since 2012,” said Goyal, adding that the merger and the many years Son spent making Sprint “had little effect on results.”

Outsourcing Sprint would remove approximately $ 44 billion in debt from SoftBank’s books.