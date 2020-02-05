Sofia Richie wants to be an actress now

Photo: Getty

There are exactly three jobs for women who want to be rich, famous and hot: Christian influencer, reality TV star or guest actress on Grey’s Anatomy.

Sofia Richie, who currently occupies the role of reality TV star through a horror friend Scott Disick, wants to make the leap from her gigantic performance at Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She has greater ambitions – Tinseltown, red carpets, awards shows! Admittedly, she already has these things, of course. I’m sure they just feel different from the chyron on E! News reads: “Actress at CBS” NCIS: Los Angeles. “

ET reports that the famous descendants of Lionel Richie will not appear on Keeping Up next season. Speak with the outlet at the start of The flagship store of Marcell Von Berlin– Because she would otherwise talk to a reporter – the soon-to-be actress exclaimed: “I want to act!” I feel like I stopped things for a while because I was afraid of failing, but 2020 is (the year of) no fear! I will be acting soon. ”

Now I know it would be easy to worry about Sofia right now because a career in acting is difficult. However, remember that this is already the daughter of a beloved musician and sister of a beloved reality TV star – she will be fine! So nice that casting agents already hand in their scripts for characters like her! She tells ET: “The roles that I am reading now look like me, so they are easy for me to play and I really enjoy it very much.” Nothing to worry about. (ET)

Maddox Jolie Pitt and his father, nail without head Pitt, have been alienated since the alleged “incident” between the two, which was first reported in 2016 and culminated in Angelina Jolie divorce Pitt. The FBI cleared him up after an investigation, but the gap between his son and him only got bigger. When he was dropped off at Yonsei University in South Korea, journalists asked him about his relationship with his father. At the time he claimed: “I don’t know what that is or what happens.”

Now The Sun reports that Brad Pitt skipped the BAFTAs to see his son. According to a source: “Maddox gave Brad the chance to talk and he dropped everything … Maddox has been away from college, so when Brad found out he would be around and they could have a conversation, he canceled the UK trip. ”

This breaks in particular with his mother’s position in relation to her ex-husband, that is: don’t talk to me, don’t get around me, don’t even look at me. But despite the many accusations that Angie flung over the years – especially by her ex-husband – it cannot be underestimated how much she cares about her children. I don’t want her to keep Maddox away from him for a long time. (Not that she can necessarily determine what he does in South Korea, but her strength seems infinite, so who knows!) (The Sun)

I really enjoy this outfit Jessica Simpson:

Photo: Backgrid

I can’t stop thinking GrimesVogue skin care routine. Is that Elon’s house in the back, you think?

