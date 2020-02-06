Sofia Richie is following Kourtney Kardashian amid Scott Disick engagement rumors

Is there trouble in the Kardashian country? Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie has followed Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram and we are confused. Sofia and Kourtney have not always been close since the model started dating Scott in 2017, two years after Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Lord Disick ended their nine-year relationship forever. But in the past couple of years, Kourtney and Sofia have become a bit of a friend when Sofia’s relationship with Scott has become more serious and Sofia has moved closer to Kourtney’s children: Mason (10), Penelope (7) and Reign (5)?

We’re not sure, but there could be a drama behind the scenes. Sofia told Entertainment Tonight in February that she would not be there in the upcoming season of KUWTK because she wanted to focus on her acting career. “Well, because I want to start acting!” She said. “I feel like I’ve held back for a while because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is not (the year of) fear! I’ll do drama right away. “Kourtney’s family also said the eldest sister will step back in season 18 of KUWTK. Her younger sister Kendall Jenner said on the Ellen DeGeneres show in January that Kourt will still be with KUWTK, but in a limited capacity.

“(Kourtney) has limits, which is perfectly understandable,” said Kendall. “I don’t think I always left my private life entirely on the show, so it was always a thing for me. But then she and Kourtney left her private life on the show at some point, and now it’s more of a shift that everyone can understand. “

Somehow neither of them are at KUWTK, but it could be a coincidence. Whoever follows Kourt is followed by the E! Personality follows neither Sofia nor Scott on her Instagram. (Perhaps Sofia has returned the favor.) For her part, Sofia is still following Scott, so at least for now there is no drama in their relationship.