Social robots teach elementary school students cyber security

University of Delaware researchers are using emerging technology known as social robots to test new methods for cybersecurity training in the classroom. The NSF-funded project is a collaboration between Chrystalla Mouza, Distinguished Professor in Teacher Education, and Tia Barnes, Assistant Professor for Human Development, at the College of Education and Human Development at the UD. and Chien-Chung Shen, professor of computer and information science at the College of Engineering. Credit: University of Delaware

Fifth graders from the College School on the University of Delaware campus in Newark have recently learned key lessons in protecting information online from an unusual teacher – Zenbo, the social robot.

The sweet companion in the classroom was more than a meter tall and pre-programmed with well-known children’s stories like Little Red Riding Hood, which a team of UD researchers creatively adapted for the digital age.

The idea: to help children learn cybersecurity and good digital citizenship with tools that activate and maintain young attention spans. Digital citizenship focuses on online security and ethical and responsible use of the Internet.

When Zenbo started reading the story, Little Red Riding Hood went to visit her sick grandmother. Her mother reminded Red to protect the password required to enter her grandmother’s house. When she came across the big bad wolf in the forest, Red had to decide whether or not to share private information with a stranger.

Zenbo paused and asked the fifth year class for advice on what to do next. This Tuesday, students’ opinions were divided as to whether it was okay to share information that could help the wolf find out the grandmother’s home security password. Half of the students thought it was okay to share personal information, while their colleagues thought it was a risky step.

“These checkpoints reinforce positive behavior and create educational moments when children make mistakes,” said Chrystalla Mouza, professor of teacher education at the UD College of Education and Human Development (CEHD). “It is important that this training is offered in school because we cannot rely on it being offered elsewhere.”

Mouza is working with Chien-Chung Shen, professor of computer and information science at the College of Engineering, and Tia Barnes, CEHD assistant professor of human development, on the project, funded by the National Science Foundation, that is exploring new ways to deliver cybersecurity training supposed to be in the classroom.

The work emerged from Shen’s previous efforts to establish an academic minor and a master’s degree in cybersecurity at the UD. Shen realized that children in kindergarten through grade 12 (K-12) were an overlooked audience for cyber security classes. When Internet users around the world celebrate Safer Internet Day on Tuesday, February 11, it’s also an important reminder that cyber security education isn’t just for adults.

Credit: University of Delaware

Cyber ​​challenges for children

Children between the ages of eight and twelve spend around six hours a day online, according to a Common Sense Media report. This number increases to approximately nine hours a day after students have calculated the time they spend using technology in the classroom.

Even if they do not have a mobile phone, students of this age usually have other devices, such as B. iPads and laptops with Internet access. Many children play video games online, and although they grew up with interactive technologies such as Siri, Google and Alexa, this cannot guarantee that children will understand how to be safe online.

Mouza and Barnes took the K-12 educational standards for computers into account when developing the interactive stories, which include digital citizenship and aspects of online security and data protection. Shen and Yan-Ming Chiou, a doctoral student in computer science with an interest in collaborative learning with interactive digital media, then programmed the stories, questions and answers developed by UD into the social robot.

“Children can easily be tempted to share their personal information and passwords with strangers because they want to be helpful,” Chiou said.

While Little Red Riding Hood’s adaptation focuses on phishing, Barnes also wrote an original story called Captain Cyber, in which the friends James and Louisa are introduced, who are accidentally kidnapped into cyberspace while playing an online mobile game , There they meet Captain Cyber, a cyber security superhero who teaches them how to identify phishing sites and password security.

The use of a commercial social robot to read the stories to the children is a leap forward over traditional methods, e.g. B. watching a video or an animation by the children. Previous work in this area has shown that students tend to learn more vocabulary when interacting with a social robot than when watching videos or using other mobile devices because they see them as learning companions.

“We see this social robot as part of the teacher’s strategy and lesson plan, perhaps as a station that students visit, or as an activity they do during class to generate discussion,” said Mouza, an expert for the use of technology in the classroom.

The children’s responses will provide extensive data that the research team can use to measure students’ knowledge of cyber security and evaluate the social robot’s ability to help students learn complex concepts. In addition, the NSF-funded initiative complements the nationwide efforts in which Mouza and others on campus are involved, such as: B. CSforALL, a program that aims to inspire students from kindergarten through high school to learn computer science and encourage them to pursue careers in this and related fields.

Fifth graders at UD’s Newark campus are watching Zenbo, the social robot, while graduate student Yan-Ming Chiou leads the conversation and Prof. Tia Barnes watches. Credit: University of Delaware

According to Mouza, research shows that children usually decide around fourth or fifth grade whether they have careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

“So it’s very important to reach them early on with cybersecurity training,” she said.

Interactivity, student engagement

In Taiwan, the Zenbo social robot is used to monitor the elderly, go to kindergarten and act as a receptionist.

The social robot has a cute face, moves, and can even be programmed to smile. Built-in sensors enable Zenbo to understand its surroundings. When Zenbo was preparing to read the story, the robot realized it was on a table and said, “Help, I’m about to fall, someone please take me to a safe place.”

Barnes hopes that Zenbo can be used to improve teaching for children with disabilities in social and emotional areas. For example, a teacher can use Zenbo to help children with autism or emotional learning difficulties practice social skills and explicitly experience social situations that they might encounter in real life.

“When a robot works one-on-one with a child, this can be important support that a teacher or paraprofessional person in the classroom cannot provide,” said Barnes, also a senior researcher at the Center for Educational and Social Research. “This can help children learn and practice appropriate behaviors and responses.”

The research team plans to test Zenbo and the stories developed by UD that they have tested with teachers in spring 2020 in classrooms. Future iterations of the UD project could go beyond social robots and incorporate Virtual Reality (VR), which would allow children not to do this.Learn only from the stories, but become characters in the virtual environment and play the story with VR glasses, and may even help teach peers.

“As technology advances, frameworks, methodology, and philosophy need to be adjusted to spark children’s interest,” said Shen.

