Social media woes: 5 reasons why you should leave it Stat

We are now all part of the digital age where it seems like there is no life without social media. From the moment we wake up, until the time we hit our pillow and end up falling asleep, there is a good chance that we are browsing on one social media platform or another. It is also very likely that you have come across this article through a social media app or platform and it goes without saying that social media has become an important part of our lives. We live, eat and breathe social media and in this generation it’s hard to imagine a life without social media.

What we eat, wear and whatever we do tends to happen regularly on social media and has become a way of documenting our lives. If you’re an avid social media user, however, you may have days when you feel like you’re not good enough, or you may feel like you’re not traveling enough or not doing enough. You look at people you don’t even know, you want what you can’t have and you constantly compare yourself to others, which makes you feel worse about yourself.

The solution? Take time and take a break from social media. Easier said than done, we know, but once you’ve actually tried to opt out of social media, you’ll feel a lot better. And so, that being said, we are summarizing some of the reasons why you should try to quit social media, and if it seems like a daunting task, at least try to limit your use and limit yourself to using it when it is imperative.

1. It Makes You Negative

Social media has become a place for many to express themselves. It has become an outlet for people to release their stress, frustration and grief and also a place to share their thoughts and feelings about what is going on in the world. While it’s important to express yourself, it doesn’t necessarily have a positive impact on the rest of your subscribers. Even the happiest person will absorb some of the negativity. So shutting down or refraining from checking them 24/7 will help you focus on the important things and focus your energy on your own feelings.

2. It’s addictive and unhealthy

Everything is fine when it is balanced. Addictions of all kinds are unhealthy and excessive social media comes directly under this branch. We no longer use social media in moderation and it has come to a point where addiction centers have created treatment programs for those who struggle with the time spent on social media. Preventing or breaking this type of addiction are perfect reasons for separating from social media.

3. It lowers self-esteem

Whether you want to admit it or not, social media certainly has an impact on your self-esteem. You may have seen a recent message from your friend traveling to a beautiful destination and instantly feel a touch of jealousy and wonder if you will ever have the opportunity to go to all of these places. Or you could see a friend getting engaged or having a baby or even moving into a new house and you will instantly and subconsciously compare your own life to that of social media. Social media provides us with a multitude of reasons to feel inadequate about ourselves and our lives, but quitting smoking can help relieve the need to constantly compare yourself to others; it’s hard to envy someone’s new sports car when you don’t know they have one.

4. It’s a huge waste of time

You may be browsing these platforms very quickly, but if you add up the total time you spend in a day on social media, you’d actually be surprised. According to new data, the average person spends 1.72 hours a day on social media sites. Since we always complain that there is not enough time in a day, quitting social media can be a great way to save time. Just think what you could do with these two hours of overtime? Maybe a workout or a fresh meal? The possibilities are limitless. So get off your phone and do something productive.

5. It Tells You Nothing Substantial

Think about the last time you learned about social media? Are you really learning something of value or something that will brighten your life? Does this teach you something new, guide you through important decisions in your life, or help personal growth and development? No matter how often you ask yourself this question, most often your answer will be no. Instead of constantly updating this news feed or checking what your friends are doing, use the time more efficiently and use it wisely.

Now you should have enough reasons to quit social media or at least withdraw from it slowly. Many of those who have taken the plunge and reduced their time spent on social media reported being happier, doing things more productive, and no longer feeling the expectation of constantly posting things on social media.

Do you think you could challenge yourself and quit social media altogether?

.