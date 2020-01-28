Social media users show no mercy on actor Ernest Asuzu now begging for food on the street

When news was revealed last week that former Nollywood bad boy Ernest Asuzu was spotted begging for alms on the street after suffering a stroke for years, the least he deserves of the online community is his sympathy.

However, the majority of internet users shredded it into molecular units for wasting their money when fame and money were their bed mates.

Most of them said that when he had money, he wasted it on frivolous things, so we owe him a penny this time.

Check out some of the reactions below;

Precious Omotoyosi Odunubi – “… I am sure that he also has members of his family… when he had the money, how did he spend it? my point is that our nollywood stars should not count on their colleague when they are incapacitated…. he could also have spent it on frivolities like most of them do now ”

Tricia Blaq – “Nobody really owes him anything, life is a personal race. If people help them, they want to avoid people getting their money! I understand that collectively they can help each other, but if we are honest, there is really no money in nollywood and everyone has a problem or two! “

Others had a different vision:

OAP Daddy freeze – “If the actress Na now, she will look for mansion and Jeep from this same job.”

One Nnnena Aldo – “The only people who blow at Nollywood are the actresses … but people should try to save in tough times ooo, don’t expect people to come to your aid when you’re sick.” Invest your time and money…. spend at your limit those who applaud when you spend extravagant will be ready to make fun of you… .. Nollywood pays everyone for their roles, when you work save money for rainy days and don’t blame anyone when they don do not help. Abi u give them money hold ??? “

Justina Ifreke – “The mistake people make is that they will not retire. The reputation of the entertainment industry is short-lived, as long as new talent continues to grow and applies to all areas. ✅Save 💰 ✅Invest 💰 and create an income that will take care of you during retirement 🏡. Don’t give up and forget the future ”

SOURCE: www.Ghgossip.com