Social media user finally reveals why some people are not for Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko’s marriage

A social media called Benwems has summarized why Ned Nwoko’s marriage still annoys some people,

She shared the following:

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

I don’t know why many people worry about this girl’s private life. She married an old man, he would still marry another woman, blah blah … In my opinion most of the boys who beat her up are in pain that they can’t get them and it is an old man who she gets because they don’t have the money to woo her. For the ladies who beat them up, they are jealous of the luxury she gets from her old husband. Still, she went the way of honor by marrying the old man. She is better than other girls who are concubines with older men and married men. Many young girls have made appointments with married men and sugar dads. At least she hasn’t married a side chick. So you should all take care of your affairs and stop drinking Panadol to relieve someone else’s headache. The irony is; If you ask a Nigerian to drink Panadol for your headache, it won’t. However, if you don’t ask him, this is the right time.

