Social media platforms encrypt to contain misinformation

Jokes about the corona virus spread just as quickly, if not faster than the actual virus on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, and the social media platforms are trying to contain the global outbreak.

Some of the stories that circulate: The virus originated in a fish and meat market in Wuhan. Parents leaving their children in an airport. FEMA proposes martial law to contain the corona virus. The United States patented a vaccine against the corona virus years ago.

All wrong and all examples of misinformation published on the Internet and shared on social media or on messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

Health issues are a common target of misinformation trying to mislead people with questionable information. Misinformation about outbreaks is even more difficult to control due to the strong public interest, fear and flood of posts and videos.

Twitter says it has started directing users to disease control and prevention centers, encountering “authoritative health sources” when users search for terms related to the coronavirus.

“We launched a new dedicated search query to ensure that when you access the #coronavirus information service, you first come across credible, authoritative information,” the company said in a blog post on Wednesday. Twitter has also stopped automatically suggesting results that lead users to fake content.

Facebook says it puts warning labels on lies – including some posts that abuse treatment – and sends notifications to users who have shared exposed content. In some cases, the content is shared in private Facebook groups that emerged after the virus spread, the Washington Post reported.

According to Google, relevant sources such as health experts, public health institutions or the media are advertised at the top of the search results and in the “Watch Next” panels on YouTube. According to Google, even more value is placed on relevant sources for sensitive topics such as health information.

YouTube has invested heavily in prioritizing videos from legitimate sources to reduce the spread of misinformation, Google said. Since producing high-quality videos with verified information can take some time, YouTube shows a short preview of news articles about the outbreak of the corona virus in the search results on YouTube.

TikTok is also not immune.

BuzzFeed maintains an ongoing list of exposed coronavirus claims on social media, from when they were created to how they were treated, to fake government communications.

Axios reported that “nearly 13,000 posts on Twitter, public Facebook pages, and Reddit had spread conspiracy theories between January 24 and 27, including the fact that the virus” could be a biological weapon or a method of depopulation “.

Part of the challenge: The growing volume of social media posts, legitimate and not. According to Twitter, there have been 15 million tweets in the past four weeks and “this trend is likely to continue”.

This will help prevent coronavirus misinformation from spreading

Sharing is not always important. Do not share social media posts with friends and family until you are certain that they are correct. Contact public health institutions and relevant news sources to review the posts.

Beware of social media posts where traffic is afraid or overloaded. If it sounds too crazy to be true, it probably is. Take a deep breath and then do your homework.

Don’t blindly trust the Internet. Disinformation is often difficult to recognize because sometimes it is not technically wrong. Instead, social media posts dangle half-truths or twist facts with something that is put together, or provide information that is completely out of context.

You can’t always trust what you see or hear. People instinctively trust images more than words, and misinformation traders often try to use them against you. Look out for images, videos, and even audio that have been digitally manipulated, taken out of context, or mislabeled. If in doubt, do a Google search or a Google image search.

Misinformation takes a crowd. Effective campaigns require recruiting unsuspecting social media users to reinforce and legitimize lies.

Do you see too much misinformation? Change the mix of content in your feed by looking for reliable sources of information that offer views other than your own. And if you share something that turns out to be wrong, own it and correct the record.

Fact check: Novel corona virus leads to false claims worldwide

