SoCal Band still feeds the Kitty as an all-in even after 20 years

REDONDO BEACH, California – Today’s band mates Jack Maher and Jed Mottley will play to perfection while recording guitar and bass parts for their song “Lost and Found” from their 6th studio album. Is not dead yet,

But working on new material really starts long before it comes to the studio.

“We try to play these songs live for a few months and we really tune them in, fine tune them,” said Maher.

You could say playing live is their bread and butter.

The duo performs six nights a week with Maher on vocals and guitar and Mottley on bass.

Mottley founded the band in 2000. Maher joined in 2004.

They have never looked back more than 3,000 appearances later.

“We just didn’t stop,” said Mottley. “And what do you attribute this to? You know that we are still friends and that many band members don’t understand each other after so long.”

The path was not easy, sometimes he snatched up rent or slept on sofas in the past.

But the couple stays all-in. They don’t have day jobs, they put everything on their music.

“Unless you are ready to sacrifice and dedicate your existence to the cause,” said Maher. “You will be stuck in your cabin for the next 30 years.”

The couple’s engagement has rewarded them in many ways.

“Because of you, we haven’t had a real job for over 15 years, thanks for that, thanks,” said Maher.

Feed The Kitty takes place all over SoCal, but they’ve found a special following in the South Bay, especially the Riviera Village in Redondo Beach.

“Redondo Beach, Redondo Beach, one hell of a city, one hell of a city, and we want to thank the people who feed The Kitty,” said Maher.

“They opened their arms, opened their wallets and just accepted us as we are,” said Mottley. “A couple left, it was the right fit and these people are like family to us.”

Other options were also presented, such as the weekly podcast Feed the kitty power hourIt was a great way to meet people like voice actor Scott Whyte.

They also had the opportunity to present their music in film and television, such as in the Oscar-nominated film. Lars and the real girl,

Despite the high points of the job, a musician’s life can be a struggle – even 20 years later. But there is nothing they would rather do.

“Life is too short and if you don’t do what you love, you won’t have a good time in the one life you get,” said Maher. “So let’s keep doing what we love.”