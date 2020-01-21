So you want to get into Radiohead?

When it comes to a group as versed as Radiohead – whose first Pablo Honey is approaching its 27th anniversary – it is almost impossible to imagine the amount of all their material recorded.

To the great call of the diehard, British legends of alternative rock have made their story intimidating and a little easier to analyze. On Monday, they launched the Radiohead Public Library, an infinite scrolling database filled with virtually every television performance, new re-released merchandise, iconic live shows, B-sides, video clips and more. Everything is carefully sorted by studio album, allowing fans to fully immerse themselves in their favorite era. But, for those who are not in the loop, the Radiohead Public Library could make joining the group even more intimidating.

Do not worry, because we have developed a guide for each era of Radiohead, so you can determine more precisely where to start.

Grunge Radiohead: 1992-1995

The instant success of Radiohead’s first big single, the hateful “Creep”, had made nayayers think that they would be wonders at once from the start. However, with Pablo Honey and his infinitely better follow-up, The Bends, Thom Yorke and company had become crucial players in the typical, revealing 90s grunge-rock scene. To their dismay, Radiohead was unable to get rid of the omnipresence of “Creep” – they very rarely play it live, although it remains their best performing single – but fans did not know at the time that the group was destined to change the form of the rock to come.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFkzRNyygfk [/ integrated]

www.youtube.com

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qFfFVSerQo [/ integrated]

www.youtube.com

Crossover Radiohead: 1997

If you have been listening to a Radiohead album in your lifetime, go to OK Computer. Widely regarded as their best album – even among the best of all time by any artist – OKC was still rooted in Britpop and post-grunge, but revealed a group more interested in experimentation, the dense structure songs and the deviation from the norm. Tracks like the stadium-sized “Paranoid Android” included a computerized voice, while other haunting numbers like “Climbing Up the Walls” reached sound depths that would be imitated, but never expertly reproduced, to coming years.

If that’s not enough, check out the OKNOTOK white tape, an 80-minute series of bonus material included in the deluxe version of OKC’s 20th anniversary reissue. It’s not as tidy as what would be the end product, but it’s an exciting look at the spellbinding beginnings of Radiohead clips.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHiGbolFFGw [/ integrated]

www.youtube.com

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghuRUtTJd44 [/ integrated]

www.youtube.com

Electro-Radiohead: 2000-2001

Developing the electronic influences teased by OK Computer, Kid A of 2000 proved that Radiohead was no longer just a rock band. Inspired by the ambiance and techno of artists like Aphex Twin, Yorke put his minimal piano skills to the test with songs like “Everything In Its Right Place”. To combat the writer’s blockage he encountered when trying to write on the guitar, he also learned the ins and outs of electronic instruments like a vocoder and the Moog Rogue keyboard. Although there are clear moments of blessed tranquility – like the wordless “Treefingers” – the album is not always as calm. “Idioteque” is driven by a muted rhythm inspired by club music, while “The National Anthem” uses a horn section to create a feeling of chaos.

Kid A was recorded during the same sessions as his follow-up, Amnesiac. Although the latter does not always carry the same depth, there are always stars like “Like Spinning Plates”, “Life in a Glasshouse” and the anti-government “You and Whose Army?” Appropriately, Amnesiac feels like a constant stream of dark thoughts that keep you up all night.

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jX-fDKWGbRs [/ embedded]

www.youtube.com

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-UAElLsVOQI [/ integrated]

www.youtube.com

Radio head back to rock: 2003-2007

The first moments of Hail to the Thief show Radiohead approaching square one, that is to say that it is really a guitar disc. But Hail to the Thief and In Rainbows that followed established the model of rock music in Radiohead’s own terms; the two albums always brought the artistic flair and idiosyncrasies that fans loved. Just take the 5/4 time signature mix of “15 steps”, or the disorientation loop that results in “Backdrifts”. Fortunately, they did not try to create another OK computer, but instead found their own ways of creating different types of rock music.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrVKSKQKO1c [/ integrated]

www.youtube.com

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTjQsshhPtM [/ embedded]

www.youtube.com

Modern Radiohead: 2007-now

Radiohead’s last two studio albums, The King of Limbs and A Moon Shaped Pool, often feel more in tune with Kid A’s hypnotic electronics, a theme that can also be heard clearly on Yorke’s solo material. These days, they have slowed down a bit as a group, although most of the members have been busy with other projects. In addition to Yorke’s three solo albums, he also composed the score for Suspiria by Luca Guadagnino. Guitarist Jonny Greenwood has composed for a multitude of films, earning an Oscar nomination for his score Phantom Thread. Drummer Philip Selway also tried his own solo work and wrote film scores.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfOa1a8hYP8 [/ integrated]

www.youtube.com

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yI2oS2hoL0k [/ integrated]

www.youtube.com

Over and over again in almost three decades together, Radiohead has proven to be one of the greatest bands of all time, rock or otherwise. With all their shape changes over the years, they have become as enigmatic as icons.

.