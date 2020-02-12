So far confirmed game developers and publishers

The Entertainment Software Association promises a renewed E3 2020. These are the game developers and publishers who have already joined the show.

It is undeniable that E3 is no longer the event it used to be. With the rise of the internet and streaming, the annual trade fair is not as important to the health of the video game industry as it used to be. Despite the fact that the industry no longer has to rely on E3 to earn respect, many publishers and developers still use it as an opportunity to announce new games and highlight projects they are working on.

As we all know, Sony will skip the E3 this year. It is not the first time that the platform holder has passed on the stock market, but it still feels a bit strange as they are launching the PlayStation 5 this year. You would think that Sony wants the PS5 for as many eyeballs as possible.

Regardless of what you see of E3 as a trade show today, there is no denying that a lot of people still pay attention to it. It is still the largest gaming exchange in the world.

But with evolving technology, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) E3 must evolve. To this end, the ESA has promised a “reconsidered” E3.

E3, the world’s most important event for computer and video games and related products, has been redesigned with new stage experiences, experience zones and live events to show new titles and innovations in video games and celebrate the video game culture.

This year’s show is called “E3 2020: EVERYTHING IS PLAYING”. The ESA did not become too specific but promised: “special guest gamers, celebrities and digital programming on the show floor as they come into contact with a worldwide audience through extensive live streaming.”

While large game companies have usually streamed their press conferences, the hype dies when show doors really start. Some individual points of sale such as IGN and GameSpot usually organize their own live streamed interviews from the show floor, but coverage is fairly limited, so the E3 hype dies off as the week progresses. It sounds like there will be a joint effort on the part of the ESA to continue showing carpeting after the first press conferences.

E3 is of course only as exciting as the game developers and publishers who choose to participate. Although we are still a few months away from the big event, here are some companies that have already committed to participate in E3 2020:

Xbox

Nintendo

Ubisoft

Bethesda Softworks

SEGA

Capcom

Square Enix

Take-Two interactive software

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

Warner bros. Games

In all likelihood, Xbox will steal the limelight this year thanks to the Xbox Series X. Without a Sony conference and Nintendo likely to organize its annual direct stream, it will give Microsoft a head start to dominate the show’s talk. Ubisoft, Square Enix and Bethesda Softworks usually each organize their own press conferences, but we will have to wait and see what they have planned.

E3 2020 runs from 9-11 June and 9 June serves as the industry day. The remaining two days are open to all badge holders. This year’s event will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center with registration opening on February 15 at 11:00 AM EST.