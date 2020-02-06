SNSD Seohyun plays LGBT role + Idol’s girlfriend was unveiled for “Hello Dracula”: News: KpopStarz

Casting for Seohyun’s upcoming drama “Hello Dracula” has been revealed!

On February 4, it was announced that Girls’ Generation member and maknae, Seohyun, would break the barrier of Korean dramas in which the female idol would take the courage to play a Lesbian role for the upcoming show, “Hello Dracula,” despite playing an LGBT character was not so accepted by the mainstream, especially in Korea, that has a conservative culture.

Accepting the LGBT community, which consists of the third sexes such as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, asexual, cisgender, etc., has been a long stigma in South Korea, and this Seohyun act aims to and the perspective to change viewers to the community.

After reports and confirmation have been distributed online about the upcoming drama, Seohyun has received various opinions about the announcement, in which several netizens had congratulated her and sent cheers expressing how proud they were of Seohyun. However, some netizens were concerned that it would eventually raise criticism, as did what happened to former Infinite member, in which he played the role of gay for “Reply 1997.”

Nevertheless, the majority is excited and cannot wait to see how the female idol becomes an actress and portrays the role she will play for the first time since her acting debut.

Meanwhile, Girls’ Generation is known for supporting the LGBT community and was one of the few people, including SHINee and f (x), who will take on the people who hated the third sex.

In addition, Seohyun shared that she personally chooses after having been on the small screen for a long time.

“Anna, hurt by the eyes of the world, is a person who seeks acceptance and does her best to become the” real “hair for her mother, who is the only family she has.” Hello Dracula “is for a drama that I would like to share with people, a drama to look forward to. It is a heartwarming drama and will certainly touch everyone’s heart. Hopefully it serves as a gift for the viewers. “

Seohyun appeared to play the role of Anna, a lonely teacher who longed for comfort in the midst of being able to comfort young students with emotional scars. She has been her mother’s obedient daughter since she was young until she was twenty.

The role of Seohyun then met the role of Lee Chung Ah, who will play as Anna’s girlfriend, who eventually leads to a breakup.

Netizens then showed positive feedback and pointed out that the two will do well, not only because of their stunning images, but also because of their acting skills.

In addition, fans and viewers anticipate the romance among the characters of the cast, which will be broadcast in Korea amid the fact that LGBT protagonists are still taboo for a drama.

That is why Seohyun is preparing well to portray the character and represent the entire community to illuminate their real lives with people.

© Copyright 2017 KpopStarz.com. All rights reserved.