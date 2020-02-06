SnowGlobe Music Festival is suing for caricinogenic air quality after the 2018 event

Festivals around the world have become more aware of environmental issues in recent years, especially since activism related to climate change has peaked. The ban on single-use plastics or the introduction of a culture where nothing can be left behind has helped to dispel some of the concerns, but more can be done and more and more is being discovered.

What was never really considered at the SnowGlobe Music Festival in South Lake Tahoe was air quality. After the 2018 festival, the Center for Environmental Health initiated a lawsuit against SnowGlobe after finding that there was too much benzene in the air.

The benzene was apparently released into the air as a result of all the festival’s diesel generators.

“Many music festivals use a variety of diesel-powered items, including generators, buses, and trucks,” CEH lead scientist Caroline Cox told the tribune. “We were concerned about the amount of benzene that this diesel combustion produces. That is why we measured the benzene values ​​at the SnowGlobe Music Festival and they were above the values ​​set in California’s Proposition 65.”

CEH gave SnowGlobe a 60-day notification of a Prop 65 violation in January 2019, and finally filed a lawsuit against the festival on December 20. CEH and SnowGlobe are now working together to resolve the issue, and an approval verdict, basically an agreement, has apparently been filed, according to the Tribune. Possible solutions include supplying the site with electrical power or using biodiesel as an alternative to conventional fuel.

“My understanding is that the lawsuit is due to the event in 2018 and that SnowGlobe has made appropriate adjustments and meets the requirements for the event in 2019. I don’t expect this issue to affect the city’s agreement with SnowGlobe in any way, ”said former city manager Frank Rush.

On March 17, a lawsuit is pending before the Alameda District Court for the request for consent. SnowGlobe did not respond to a comment request at the time of publication.