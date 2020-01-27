Snow possible south of route 460, calm weather for the next few days

A light disturbance will bring snow periods to parts of the New River Valley on Monday.

Most of these flurries will travel to the counties south of Highway 460. Grayson County is subject to a winter weather advisory until Tuesday morning. Lower altitudes could see 1 – 2 “of snow, while altitudes above 3500 feet could see between 2 – 4”. Gusts of up to 35 mph are possible later in the day. Blowing snow will have an impact on visibility. The main concern, however, is slippery roads. Snow showers are also possible in Smyth, Wythe, Tazewell and Bland counties. Snow could accumulate on untreated roads, so be careful when traveling.

The rest of southwest Virginia can expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies for Monday. Afternoon temperatures will mainly be in the 1940s with low 50s possible in southern and central Virginia. Low temperatures will fall near zero for Tuesday morning.

More sunshine is expected for Tuesday in the region. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 1940s. It is near average in late January. Expect seasonal temperatures and dry weather in the forecast for the next few days.

After a few days of calm weather, a system will approach west on Friday. Friday we will see an increase in cloud cover. This forecast is fluid for the start of the weekend. One of the main factors is the amount of cold air in the region on Saturday. If the air is colder for Saturday, then we could see better luck for the winter weather in southwest Virginia. Currently, my forecast is for little rain showers and the possibility of snow showers in the mountains. Again, these forecasts are constantly evolving and we will continue to keep you posted as models arrive and as we get closer to the weekend.

