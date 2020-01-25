Snow Plow Kills 2 in Kansas After Midwest Storm | news

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – A snow plow hit and killed two pedestrians in Kansas on Friday after a winter storm covered parts of the Midwest with snow.

The Riley County plow truck collision occurred shortly after 5 a.m. after the National Weather Service issued winter weather warnings in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin and much of Missouri.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said he drove to the scene on the northeastern edge of the Kansas State University campus. He said he did not yet have the victims’ names or ages. The accident is being investigated.

Marvin Rodriguez, chairman of the Riley County Commission, described the accident as an “enormous tragedy”.

“Our righteous thoughts and prayers are addressed to everyone involved in the accident,” he said in a press release.

In neighboring Missouri, the streets are covered with snow in much of the north. The Missouri Department of Transportation issued a press release urging drivers to “stay vigilant.”

The flagship campus of the University of Missouri in Colombia canceled all courses that should start before 10 a.m. Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, also announced a late start.

Numerous school districts have canceled classes, including some in the Kansas City area.

