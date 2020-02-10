Snow falls in the UK while the temperature drops in the middle of Storm Ciara

A traffic sign warns of driving conditions near Trinafour, Scotland (Photo: Reuters)

Parts of the UK are covered with snow while Storm Ciara continues to attack the country.

Photographs from all over Britain, including Scotland and Northern England, showed huge areas covered with white stuff.

Northern Ireland and most of Scotland have a yellow warning for heavy snow and strong winds and Monday and Tuesday a yellow warning for snow and ice in North West England.

Areas that can be affected are Yorkshire, Lancashire and Stoke-on-Trent.

Met Office predictors said that some areas could see blizzards and an accumulation of up to 20 cm of snow.

A Land Rover rides on a snow-covered road near Trinafour, Scotland (Photo: Reuters)

A pony walks in a snow covered field near Trinafour Scotland (Photo: Reuters)

Winter conditions sweep over Fife, in Scotland (Photo: SWNS)

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

The Met Office also said that “a spell of very strong winds,” with gusts of 60-70 mph, is expected in southern England on Monday, which will entail likely delays in road, train, air and ferry transport.

A yellow warning for wind in the south is present on Mondays between 10:00 and 17:00.

There were also 107 flood warnings and 252 flood warnings throughout the country from 11 a.m.

It came when more than 20,000 homes remained without power at night while Storm Ciara flooded the land.

Western Power Distribution – covering the West Midlands, East Midlands, South-West and South Wales – said that from 8:00 AM on Monday, 2,000 homes were out of supply.

Snow conditions at the Tan Hill Inn in Reeth in Yorkshire (photo: PA)

General view Snow and snowstorms about Cheshire (photo: Splash News)

General view Snow and snowstorms about Cheshire (photo: Splash News)

Winter conditions sweep across Scotland (Photo: SWNS)

Snow conditions at the Tan Hill Inn in Richmond in the Yorkshire Dales (Photo: PA)

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

In Scotland, winter conditions on the roads hit rush hour riders on Monday morning, while train and ferry services were also affected.

Authorities had warned that there may be “significant disruption” to Monday’s transportation, while “frequent lightning strikes” may interrupt power.

The winter weather also affected other train routes in Scotland in the morning, including the West Highland Line and Airdrie to Balloch, while buses replaced trains between Dumfries and Carlisle.

Heavy snow showers caused problems on some roads, with traffic limited to one lane on the M90 ​​at Kelty in Fife and snowstorms reported on the M74 at Beattock.