Snoop Dogg apologizes for Gayle King for anger about Bryant

NEW YORK, N.Y. – After days of sizzling criticism, Snoop Dogg finally apologized to Gayle King for her attack on her interview with former basketball star Lisa Leslie about the late Kobe Bryant.

“Two mistakes do not do justice. if you are wrong, you have to solve it ‘, he said in an Instagram message on Wednesday.

“So with that said, Gayle King, I publicly demolished you by coming to you in a derogatory way based on emotions that I was angry at a question you asked. Overreacted, “he said.” I should have done things differently, I was raised much better, so I want to apologize publicly for the language I used and call you your name and just be disrespectful. “

Snoop Dogg was furious that the “CBS This Morning” anchor raised rape allegations from Bryant’s past in her interview with Leslie, a friend of Bryant’s. The retired Lakers star was killed last month in a helicopter crash with his young daughter and seven others.

Snoop Dogg and went on Instagram and called King rough names. He also said she’d better back “before we came for you” and posted a whole series of offensive photos and memes about her.

King himself was angry with CBS News for promoting an excerpt from a broad social media interview that drew sharp responses and accusations from some that they crossed the border. King said in her own Instagram post last week that she could see why people could get upset if they only saw a short portion of what was being discussed.

Snoop Dogg, a friend of Bryant and a fiery fan of Lakers, was hardly the only one angry at King for her interrogation – LeBron James and even Bill Cosby were among her critics – but his comments were among the most inflammatory and became a threat seen . King’s best friend, Oprah Winfrey, said that King “did not do well” and received death threats because of the interview.

Soon an avalanche of support came for King, from the head of CBS News to the former Obama official official Susan Rice to crown the award-winning author Ta-Nehisi Coates, who in an Instagram post punished black men who attacked her.

“We have not calmly expressed our aversion to the question. We were too weak for that. We have threatened. We dragged. And we attacked, “he wrote. “It’s wrong. We should want more. We should be better.”

Snoop Dogg was also heavily criticized in black media essays, including one that accused him of hating black women.

Last week, Snoop Dogg responded to part of the kickback and denied threatening King, but in Wednesday’s post he offered a full apology and said he was better brought up than that. He said in the caption that a conversation with his mother had set him straight.

“I didn’t mean it had to be that way. I only expressed myself to a friend who wasn’t there to defend himself, “he said.

He noted that he knows that some people visit him, so it added to his interest to apologize.

“Every time you mess it up, it’s OK to fix it, it’s OK to say you’re wrong,” he said. “I apologize. Hopefully we can sit and talk privately.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.