Snoop Dog to open for Guns N 'Roses at Super Bowl Music Fest [Ticket Info]

Snoop dog will premiere for Guns N ’Rose at the second annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. The unexpected combo, which could work well, like peanut butter and pickles, is expected to occur on January 31 in Miami. DJ Khaled and friends, Meek Mill, DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion will perform the day before Snoop and Guns N ’Roses, while Maroon 5 and Dan + Shay will perform the following night on February 1, and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are on the front page of this year’s halftime show.

“The Super Bowl is America’s greatest cultural moment, so it draws people from different worlds … We anticipate that the Super Bowl Music Fest will appeal to the large population of the Super Bowl weekend and will reserve different genres all evenings – this year, we have hip hop for EA Sports Bowl on Thursday, classic rock on Friday and world pop on Saturday, ”said festival producer Amit Dhawan.

Snoop Dogg released his latest album, I Wanna Thank Me in August, while Guns ‘N Roses’s Richard Fortus hinted that the band will be releasing new songs soon. “We like to bring new songs [to shows],” Fortus told Forbes, adding that he “hopes new music will be released this year.” The Super Bowl Music Fest may well be the time for the group “Sweet Child O ‘Man” to debut one of their new hits.