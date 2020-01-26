SNL Star Bown Yang opens information about gay conversion therapy

Bowen Yang, which has performed enormously in a short time “Saturday Night Live”, became the first Chinese-American cast member of the show and first opened his experiences with gay conversion therapy when he was a teenager.

The 29-year-old comedian first received national recognition for his impression of Kim Jong-un – stepping into the writer’s room last season – before leaving boundaries and joining the repertoire cast this season where he continued to shine.

But Yang showed a more serious and compassionate side when opening some of the darker experiences in his life with The New York Times, including how his parents found out he was gay and their drastic next step.

According to Yang, he never got the chance to go to his parents formally, because they discovered it themselves when they found a rather nasty AOL conversation he had with someone. It is certainly not the type of conversation that anyone would want their parents to see at the age of 17, and it is even worse that he was out in this way.

It is a huge understatement to say that it came as a culture shock to his Chinese parents. “They just put me down and shouted at me and said,” We don’t understand this. Where we come from, this doesn’t happen, “said Yang.

He also said he had only ever seen his father cry at his grandfather’s funeral, “and now he sobs for me every day while eating.”

Yang said he was devastated that he had plunged his parents into such turmoil and was so desperate to do everything he could to make up for it that he even voluntarily and determinedly agreed to it when his father surprised him homosexual conversion therapy sessions.

“I allowed myself the thought experiment of:” What if this could work? “,” He said. “Although I read something about it,” Oh wait, this is all crackers. “

Unfortunately, when Yang explained the process by which the therapist tried to work him through and out of his homosexuality, it was clear that he was much smarter than what this technique was, seeing through circular logic and inconsistent data.

“The counselor would go through the circular reasoning:” Well, didn’t you feel a little uncomfortable when you saw the boy you liked? “And I had something like” Not really, “Yang recalled.” He says, “How did you feel?” And I had something like, “Maybe I slept a little.” And he says, “See, that’s all shame.” It was just crazy. Explain the gay with pseudoscience. “

He said he even did his best to be straight when he first went to college, so far that he almost convinced himself that he had fallen in love with a female student. But of course it didn’t take long and so he noticed that he had to “come out” a second time with his parents.

This had at least its own conditions. And as he got older and had certainly experienced some experiences right now, he was able to cope with their lack of acceptance from a healthier and more self-conscious place.

“In the end I just came to this place to be steadfast and to be:” This is a sort of fixed point, guys. I really can’t do anything about this. So you meet me here or you don’t meet me. “”

Because of all this, Yang continued to love his parents unconditionally and was able to accept that this was not malicious on their part; it was just something they couldn’t handle. And he says they are still working on it. “I can’t rush them,” he said.

Nevertheless, they were both there when Yang made his debut on “Saturday Night Live,” showing their support and love while realizing a dream.

