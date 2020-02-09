SNL mocked Trump’s Very Bad, Orange Tan Line – Mother Jones

President Donald Trump’s attempt to ignore a viral photo that reveals his very bad, very orange tan line of sight seems to have just fanned the spot. Hours after he had chased it on Twitter, Saturday Night Live opened this week’s “Weekend Update” with a singer anything but sure to make the famous thin Trump furious.

“President Trump was acquitted in a senate process this week and Democrats call the secret,” said host Colin Jost while the photo was being shown. “But does this look like a man who can hide?”

“It’s just like the day in the nursing home where they let the residents make up their own makeup,” Jost continued.

The segment continued to address some of the highlights of the desolate victory after Trump’s acquittal last week, including his vengeful outburst at the annual National Prayer Breakfast and reality TV State of the Union address. This is a guess that the spot with its orange glow really confuses the president this morning.

It was a week ago. #SNL pic.twitter.com/3IlusHtNiZ

– Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 9, 2020