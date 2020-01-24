In the world of power pop, Ohio’s new arrivals, Snarls, are rapidly solidifying as a force to be reckoned with.

On their first new song of the year, “Marbles”, the group accepts the void. The trail is lost in the isolation that ensues when the people you expect to be there for you are no longer there. “I think I lost my balls,” proclaims singer Chlo White through a series of guitar chords. “I didn’t take a shower today, but I’m still putting my gold chain on / I’m throwing away my favorite long sleeves, getting ready to go / I’m going down to the Walgreens and buying something to drink / Sugar messes with me, but not as bad as when you leave. “

With a touch of spite in White’s voice, “Marbles” evokes the bitterness of betrayal, but the melancholy melodies of Snarls also bring a feeling of nostalgia and sorrow. “Marbles” finds its power in simplicity, letting raw emotion take over. Snarls’ debut album Burst will be released in March.

