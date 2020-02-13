Snapchat tests new app Redesign for iOS and Android users

The redesigned Snapchat app rearranges multiple sections to make the user experience more cohesive.

Image for display

(Image: Reuters / Eric Thayer / File Photo)

Snapchat users will soon see a redesigned app for Android and iOS. The latest version of the app also includes a breaking news section. De Verge reported that it has received screenshots from a tipster who showed that the latest developments are being tested and rolled out to some of its users. The redesigned app gets a new home for the Snap Map and video programming. In another expected update, one will continue to be able to stay connected to events around the world, as the app is likely to provide the latest news.

In the redesigned multimedia message app, Snap Map, which displays the physical location of a friend using an animated map. This can be seen on the left side of the chat. Until now it was used by dragging down from the camera screen. In addition, the Discover option of Snapchat in the latest version has been renamed as Community.

“The user interface of this test provides more room to innovate and increases the ability to get in touch with and discover even more of what Snapchat has to offer,” quoted The Verge a Snapchat spokesperson. The report added that the news slip function that is also in the test phase is called “Happening Now”.

It contains the latest headlines from publishers such as NowThis, The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. It contains headers of one sentence and, once clicked, you go to a complete news overview with a photo and relevant information.

