Snapchat is “there for you” with a new mental health feature

At a time when cyberbullying and unhealthy news are widespread on the Internet, social networking sites are concerned with how to address them.

The latest social app to help users navigate difficult online situations is Snapchat, which announced a new tool called Here For You on Tuesday that connects users with mental health experts.

When users search for sensitive issues such as anxiety, depression, suicide, and bullying, self-help information is displayed to help them cope with everything they are going through. Snapchat also offers advice from local experts.

The tool includes advice for people with friends who are struggling with mental health.

Snapchat is extremely popular with teenagers who report being bullied online more than any other age group. According to statistics from the i-SAFE Foundation, more than half of the children and adolescents say they have been bullied online.

The organization found that well over half of young people do not tell parents when cyberbullying occurs.

Snapchat isn’t the first social media platform to run mental health campaigns and support anti-bullying initiatives.

In 2019, Instagram launched a feature called “Restrict” that allows users to protect themselves from unwanted public interactions with trolls, haters and bullies who just want to spur an argument. Pinterest removes content marked as bullying or harassment.

Facebook has also introduced tools to combat online harassment. There is a bullying prevention hub for teenagers.

