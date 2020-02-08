Smriti Irani Slams ‘Appeal’ from Kejriwal at Delhi Women to consult men before voting

Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal to the female voters of Delhi to go out in large numbers and cast their vote seems to have failed because the Aam Aadmi party leader was beaten because he had asked for an omen to “consult men” before he democratic law.

In a tweet that was posted earlier in the morning when the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections in 2020 started in the city, Kejriwal asked women to vote.

“A special attraction for all ladies,” he tweeted. “Just as you bear all the responsibilities of home, the responsibility of the nation and Delhi is also on your shoulders. Ladies, please, be sure to vote and take the men in the house with you”.

वोट डालने ज़रूर जाइयेसभी महिलाओं से ख़ास अपील – जैसे आप घर की ज़िम्मेदारी उठाती हैं, वैसे ही मुल्क और दिल्ली की ज़िम्मेदारी भी आपके कंधों पर है। आप सभी महिलायें वोट डालने ज़रूर जायें और अपने घर के पुरुषों को भी ले जायें। पुरुषों से चर्चा ज़रूर करें कि किसे वोट देना सही रहेगा

– Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) 8 February 2020

Although the appeal was made in good faith, the last line of the tweet seems to have angry women, including Prime Minister Smriti Irani.

After calling on the women to vote, Kejriwal ended his tweet by saying: “Make sure you (charcha) consult with men about whom they should vote.”

Many interpreted the tweet as meaning that Kejriwal considered women unable to find the right candidate to vote without the help of men and their superior brains.

Smriti Irani of BJP led the attack on Kejriwal with a destructive reaction. “Don’t you think women are capable enough to decide who they want to vote for?” Asked Irani.

The tweet has also made other women on Twitter angry.

“पुरुषों से चर्चा जरूर करें कि किसे वोट देना सही रहेगा” केजरीवाल जी कहना क्या चाह रहे हैं। क्या महिलाओं में विवेक नही होता? “किसे वोट देना सही रहेगा” क्या गुप्त मतदान की अवधारणा पर प्रहार नही है? महिलाविरोधी केजरीवाल।

– Ishika Mishra (@Hitler_ishu) 8 February 2020

हमारे घर की महिलाएं सक्षम हैं समझने में किसको वोट देना सही रहेगा और उनका वोट जाएगा भाजपा को

– अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) 8 February 2020

Female voters are an important demographics for Kejriwal who is looking for a second term in Delhi. In the 2015 elections, the constituencies with the highest turnout of women voted for AAP. Increasing women’s safety is one of the most important poll boards of AAP. The rise of female voters can have a major impact on AAP performance.

