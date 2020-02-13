Smriti Irani shares Recipe with fried rice, Twitter wonders why afternoon meals remain ‘Veg’ in BJP states

In November 2019, senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava from Madhya Pradesh kicked up a controversy when he said “children who eat meat can grow up to be cannibals.”

His statement came after the Madhya Pradesh government wanted to include eggs as part of children’s meals for the afternoon. BJP leaders responded strongly to this and said it “disrupted the religion of the children.”

This sparked the debate about eggs, and whether their nutritional value mattered more than their religious connotations. Earlier in 2018, The Wire found that eggs were almost always missing during afternoon meals at schools and Anganwadis in states where BJP was in power.

Months later this story about deprivation of eggs has come to the fore again on the internet. The trigger? Union Minister Smriti Irani makes rice for an egg friend.

Smriti Irani, known as very fun and interactive on social media, placed a step by step recipe on her Instagram story about how to make egg-fried rice.

She added that she cooked this dish for her husband, “on demand.” However, it turned out that there were not many buyers for this dish, because different people on social media called her for the use of eggs, even while her party continued to oppose their inclusion in midday meals.

While BJP is aggressive against eggs during mid-day meals. https://t.co/WPbO4I7X0n

– Dushyant (@atti_cus) February 13, 2020

But it goes well with aggressive resistance to eggs for malnourished children during the midday meals. #SmritiIrani https://t.co/U1cozVlVXb

– chronology cart (@smrutibombay) 13 February 2020

Eggs in #MidDayMeals: insulting religion for #BJP, children can make cannibals! Prime Minister Smriti Irani’s Egg Fried Rice in oyster sauce for men? Respect for religion? Can the man change to ??? Bloody hypocrites! pic.twitter.com/YH85JUr90q

– Samar (@Samar_Anarya) 12 February 2020

@ sakie339 So, eggs are taboo only for malnourished children in saffron-governed states ..

– Rashmi # Witness # NoToCAB_NRC (@Ra_shmi_Tweets) 13 February 2020

Par mid day meals meh anda nahin dena h .. khud khana hai nahin? Wah https://t.co/W0gJNfGSSg

– Bose Shruti (@Tinni_Aphrodite) 13 February 2020

Does the Bharatiya Sanskari Party allow its ministers to eat eggs? https://t.co/gEoUypIRzl

– Priyamwada Thakur (@ Pria_2013) 12 February 2020

“Children turn into cannibals if they eat EGGS during the midday meals.” : BJP leader Gopal Bhargava (Oct. 2019) Zubin Irani is a cannibal and anti-national now after eating EGG Fried Rice. https://t.co/lrVQcZqwEN

– Advaid (@Advaidism) 13 February 2020

But her party ruled states that the poorest denied eating eggs. BJP group knows well how the common people can be fooled by fake stories for personal profit.

– Raja Duraisamy (@RDArasan) February 13, 2020

Smriti Irani is currently Minister of the Union for Textiles and Development for Women and Children.

