Smartwatch-like device that claims to detect dementia early and is being tried by millions

The portable device is intended to use the support of the UK government and individuals such as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to reach its potential.

A device that works as a smartwatch can allegedly help effectively detect early signs of dementia. Now the project has received the support of former England Prime Minister, David Cameron, and Microsoft’s iconic co-founder, Bill Gates, and is reportedly being tried by a million people in Britain as part of the pilot run of the device. If it is successful, the device marks a new milestone in the attempt to combat the memory disorder and marks another new achievement for the world of technology.

From now on, the project hopes to receive financing of at least £ 67 million (~ Rs 620 crore) in the first six years, and ultimately to scale up to £ 100 million (~ Rs 926 crore) by 2030. The project was conceived in a collaboration between organizations such as The Alan Turing Institute, University College London and universities such as Cambridge University and the University of Exeter. The Alzheimer’s Institute, UK, is also involved in the ongoing project.

According to a report published by The Daily Mail, scientists are currently studying data from around 10,000 people to identify “fingerprints” that may help in the early diagnosis of dementia. The device in question is said to be able to detect early signs of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, and the researchers claim that this will be crucial because the symptoms of dementia can begin to develop 20 years before their general diagnosis.

The portable device is said to use artificial intelligence, with the algorithms monitoring more than 30 indicators of people using the product. Over a three-year period, the prototype of the device will target more than one million people, all of whom are in their forties. These people were recruited as part of the UK government’s Accelerating Detection of Diseases program.

