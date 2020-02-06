Smartest Korean idols and their surprisingly high IQ: News: KpopStarz

It takes a lot to become an idol in South Korea; stunning images are a well-known fact, hard-earned body figures. With this in mind, the audience screamed. Their flexible and fast dance techniques, unique yet recognizable vocal functions, rap skills that make verses viral and great personalities to start.

A few selected idols, however, have these assets and are also a true genius. Who says celebrities can’t be smart? Here is a list of the smartest Korean idols and their surprisingly high levels of intelligence.

1. EPIK HIGH Tablos 160 IQ

Number one on our list is the incredible leader, rapper, songwriter and producer of the renowned hip-hop group EPIK HIGH. It is reported and known that Tablo graduated from Stanford University in 2002 and also earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in English literature and creative writing. He was consistent in obtaining a grade A at the university; however, his general GPA is still unknown to the public.

2. Kyung’s Park 156

In addition to being BLOCK B’s rapper, Park Kyung has an IQ of 156, which has been verified by MENSA International, a social group consisting only of people with an IQ in the top 2% of the world population, and he is also a human calculator. The celebrity has a creepy habit of calculating the group’s financial income and documents as they arrive every month. His members have shared how the rapper would collapse and calculate the figures in his head while reading it at the same time. There has been a case in the past where he found errors in one of their monthly documents; that’s how accurate he is

3. 155 IQ from Max Changmin

Ever ranked as the most intelligent or smartest Korean idol by the Arirang International broadcasting network during its golden days as a member of one of the most successful 1st generation Kpop boy groups with an IQ of 155, which is above average compared to the South Korea average IQ of 106. When he finished high school, he was already in TVXQ, but he finished 9th of his entire group. He studied postmodern music at Kyung Hee University and film and art at Konkuk University. He is currently aiming for a dual degree at Inha University.

4. 148 IQ from BTS RM

The leader of one of the most popular boys’ groups in the world is known for his genius brain and his English-speaking skills, which he revealed he learned by watching the sitcom FRIENDS on television when he was younger. Media channels reported quite a number of times that he had an IQ of 148, an impressive score of 900 on his Test of English for International Communication or TOEIC, which he took when he was a teenager in high school. Finally, he is in the top 1.3 percentile of South Korea’s preliminary entrance exams in which every student in the country has taken part.

5. EXID Hani’s 145 IQ

Similarly, Hani also scored 900 out of 990 in the Test of English for International Communication or TOEIC, even though she only started two months before taking the exam to study English! She is known to speak fluent Chinese and Korean. Although she is the last on our list, she has an IQ of 145, which is still higher in South Korea.

