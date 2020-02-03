Smart water heating could help in South Africa’s energy crisis

Thanks to the central control of when the water heaters (geysers) can be switched on and off in the household, South Africa can reduce electricity consumption during peak consumption times. Photo credit: Shutterstock

The energy crisis in South Africa has many dimensions, from political and economic to technical and ecological. Recently, the nationwide power company Eskom generated only about 60% of its capacity and had to limit its use to prevent a regional power outage.

Eskom’s new CEO has reaffirmed the importance of demand management for managing the crisis. But his approach of only “subsidizing energy-efficient light bulbs” will not change it. The country needs drastic intervention – and the elements of the fourth industrial revolution are available to make it possible. These are: wireless connectivity, the Internet of Things, big data analysis, machine learning, artificial intelligence and intelligent central control.

One of the largest energy consumers in South Africa is the instantaneous water heater or “geyser”. The estimated 5.4 million electric water heaters in South African households and public buildings consume around 40 GWh of energy per day and draw more than 4 GW, 12% of the operating capacity, from the power grid at peak times.

What is often overlooked is that these water heaters are perfect for storing thermal energy. They absorb electrical energy when water is heated and later release heat energy when water is heated, with only minor losses in between. This makes them well suited to reducing peak demand in the morning and evening of the network. Switching on centrally during off-peak hours would distribute the electricity requirement more evenly throughout the day.

However, the advantages of planning heating systems do not stop there. Our research has shown that the energy they consume and the resulting emissions can also be significantly reduced through optimal planning – see also our helpful online calculator.

When it comes to water heating, two sensitive issues compete with demand and energy management. One is customer satisfaction. The most energy-efficient and demand-optimized water heater is a water heater that is never switched on. But who wants a cold shower?

The other is customer security. A low temperature water heater can promote the growth of harmful bacteria. We have recognized potentially fatal Legionella Bacteria in water heaters and downstream pipes and even in heaters that are exposed to high temperatures.

What needs to be done

The mass shutdown of water heaters, known as “ripple control”, has been used for demand control for decades. However, this unidirectional approach is not enough to achieve energy savings and can lead to unhappy users.

An electric water heater control. Provided by the author.

The problem can be overcome with the tools of the fourth industrial revolution. You can reduce the amount of energy customers use to heat water, thereby reducing the overall load on the electrical grid without compromising user satisfaction or promoting disease. We demonstrated this in our recently published article on comfort, peak load and energy.

A network of intelligent water heaters is required to take full advantage of water heater planning. These measure and report the water and energy consumption, control the heating plan and the temperature of each water heater by remote control and can learn the behavior patterns of the user.

Individual water heaters could be switched on and off centrally at times, which would distribute the electricity requirements evenly throughout the day and at the same time guarantee optimal energy savings for everyone. We have developed and used such a network in our research and demonstrated the effectiveness of such a solution.

By introducing individual optimal temperature control, we have shown that energy savings between 8% and 18% are realistic. This does not take into account the additional savings that result from the fact that unintentional water heating takes place at lower temperatures.

It also eliminates the savings made from high-resolution smart meter information that leads to behavior changes. Taking these extras into account, we were able to determine energy savings of 29%, albeit in a small sample.

The ripple effect

This technology has the potential to curb South Africa’s costly diesel habits, reduce the country’s carbon footprint, and lower the trigger threshold for rolling blackouts by at least 2 GW.

With the increasing introduction and dependence on unpredictable solar and wind power, a network of delay-tolerant intelligent water heaters could help stabilize the network.

Insurers are likely to act as intermediaries between the user and the energy provider, as smart water heaters limit damage caused by mechanical failures. With thousands of heaters under their control, they could then sell extensive demand management as a service to the weakening utility and offer customers a value-added service. Retrofitting existing water heaters creates jobs for installers and promotes local manufacturing. Given the multi-dimensional impact of power outages, all new water heaters should be smart from the start.



