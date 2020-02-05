Smart city or not? Now you can see how Australian cities compare

by Tan Yigitcanlar, Karen Vella, Kevin Clyde Desouza, Luke Butler and Nayomi Kankanamge, The Conversation

Photo credit: f11photo / Shutterstock

The areas with the highest ranking in an Australian Smart City performance assessment are all located in metropolitan areas with higher population density. “More than a quarter of the population live in Australia’s 60 best performing regions,” said the recently published Smart Cities Down Under report.

Our analysis not only shows large regional differences, but also shows that the municipal administrative areas we rated in comparison to four Smart City indicator areas generally perform well, namely “quality of life and well-being”. The performance is weaker in “Sustainability and Accessibility” and “Governance and Planning”. High performance in “Productivity and Innovation” was only in the areas with the highest performance.

We rated 180 local government areas (out of 563 in Australia), which represent more than 85% of the country’s population, using smart city criteria. We have included all of the local government districts in the Australian metropolis (Greater Capital City Statistical Areas) and regional local government districts with more than 50,000 residents.

This study is an expanded version of the Smart Cities of the Sunshine State 2018 report.

It’s not just about technology

Cities are complex systems and should be assessed holistically. This means that technological achievements – such as technology for the sake of technology – are not overly weighted instead of achieving economic, social, environmental and governance outcomes.

Our conceptual framework for assessing intelligence levels was built on the four pillars of economy, society, environment and governance. The evaluation criteria are listed below.

Locations of the examined municipal areas. Author provided

We have divided the 180 communal areas we rated into three performance categories:

leading , the cities with the best performance

, the cities with the best performance following , cities with success and potential, but not at the level of top performers

, cities with success and potential, but not at the level of top performers development, the cities with some progress and potential, but not as substantial as the other two categories.

Who’s going ahead?

All areas of the leading category were completely contained in the metropolitan areas of the capital.

New South Wales took first place with 20 municipalities. Then came Western Australia (14), Victoria (12), South Australia (9), Northern Territory (2) and Queensland, Australian Capital Territory and Tasmania (1 each). Based on the population in leading areas, the ranking changed to NSW (2,348,388 people), Victoria (1,477,964 people), Queensland (1,131,155 people), WA (557,163 people), ACT (397,397 people), SA ( 370,719 people), NT (112,590 people) and Tasmania (50, 439).

Below is how the combined results for each of the leading, following and developing performers are compared against the four Smart City indicator areas.

Here you can view the smart city performance matrix of your government district.

Important steps towards smarter cities

Urban districts dominate the leading performance category. Mechanisms such as the Australian government’s city and regional deals and funding from the Smart Cities and Suburbs program have had some tangible effects.

Performance is less strong in the Australia region. A national strategy and guidelines for smart cities are needed to make these places and communities smarter.

This policy should take into account the following results from our international study on smart cities:

Smart cities that focus only on technology rarely work Local governments should act as intermediaries Risks need to be shared with the private sector Local governments should be open to innovation and learn from mistakes Smart cities should focus on being inclusive Resource consumption must be taken into account particularly with regard to the longevity of the technological infrastructure Long-term sustainability depends on renewable raw materials Smart cities require an intelligent community that is knowledgeable, conscious, foresighted, committed, united and active.

The Queensland University of Technology’s Urban Studies Lab prepared the report in collaboration with the Commonwealth Department for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communication. Our Smart City research team met with city administrators, mayors, local government professionals, and key community stakeholders (e.g. businesses, nonprofits, NGOs, and academic institutions, among others). These talks confirm that local governments must play a vital role in helping Australia address the difficult societal challenges of climate change, access to economic opportunities, and managing transformations triggered by information technologies such as automation, innovation, and artificial intelligence ,

Local governments do not work well in isolation. Each local government is only as strong as the other local governments in its vicinity. You need to interact to share and access public resources.

Comparison of leading, following and developing cluster services. Author provided

Leading cities can learn from the frugal innovations of their less fortunate colleagues. Our best performing cities are similar to the established companies in the industry in that they face their own modernization challenges.

Too often, these cities are looking for solutions that are not economical and cannot use the knowledge of the indigenous people. Less well-endowed communities have to engage in different types of innovation. We believe that better networks need to be set up to promote dialogue and exchange of practices between communities.

The good news in our report is that our leading cities are doing well. The less good news is that the other local governments have to be taken on a transformation journey. No city is an island, and no country can treat cities as separate elements.

We believe that Australia should consolidate its local government and planning culture to drive change.

We

Top smart cities are global cities, as new research shows

Provided by

The conversation

This article was republished in The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Quote:

Smart city or not? Now you can see how Australian cities compare (2020 February 5th)

Retrieved February 5, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-smart-city-australian-cities.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.