Actor Pankaj Tripathi is excited to shoot with actress Kriti Sanon for “Mimi” in the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan. Find shots in lovely little towns.

“Mimi”, directed by Laxman Utekar, tells the story of a young woman who ends up being a substitute for a couple. What follows then changes your life.

Pankaj Tripathi: “Small cities give the film a different atmosphere and character”

Pankaj has started the second schedule of the movie. The shooting schedule will be extended for about 30 days.

“There is something charming in small towns. It gives the film a different vibe and character. We will record for a month here (Shekhawati Region of Churu District). I am so elated to be here with this team,” he said.

“This is a very special movie and the song moved me deeply when I first heard it. I hope that we can collectively live up to the written word and deliver a film that is worthy of its original material, “he added.

“Mimi” is based on the Marathi movie “Mala Aai Vhhaychy!”, Which won the National Award for Best Film in Marathi in 2011.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!