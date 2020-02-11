Smackdown Live preview (Vancouver), 02/12/2020: Is Goldberg the next one?

Credit: WWE

WWE Super ShowDown is slowly coming together for the SmackDown brand. The Saudi showcase is streamed live at 1:00 PM EST on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Last week’s Smackdown Live started building several competitions for Super ShowDown. Rest assured, WWE Universe, more game announcements are coming in this brand new episode of SmackDown Live.

Tune WWE Friday Night SmackDown live from Vancouver, British Columbia on FOX this Friday at 8:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM CST to find out what the next is for SmackDown brand stars on their way to Super ShowDown in two weeks.

Is Goldberg the next one?

WWE Hall Of Famer Bill Goldberg returned live via satellite and made it clear that he wants to get hold of The Fiend. The former WWE, Universal and WCW champion wants his rematch for the Universal Championship that he never received after he lost to Brock Lesnar a few years ago.

Current universal champion Bray Wyatt interrupted Goldberg and had a special edition of the Firefly Funhouse for “William”. Is The Fiend the next one for Goldberg? With only two weeks to go until Super ShowDown, we soon find out.

Strange: Kane was built on television as the next opponent for The Fiend at Super ShowDown. Kane was also announced for the Royal Rumble and was nowhere to be found. Again WWE stops a burgeoning storyline without explanation for the public. How often has WWE done this to its public before? Not a great way to make people look at your WWE product !!!

Why: I understand 100% that the pay days are great for a legend like Goldberg when he appears on WWE television. This competition announcement has aroused zero interest from struggling fans. This matchup is stupid and nonsense and there is no chance that Goldberg will win. Goldberg is a true legend that should only be used sporadically as a bulldozer. Why would you keep bringing Goldberg back to work? Crushing Goldberg does nothing for The Fiend and his legacy. That is not an opinion either. It is a fact!

Best in the world: Without a doubt, the ‘Ruler Of Worlds’, Bray Wyatt, is the biggest star in the wrestling world. SmackDown Live would get into serious trouble without keeping Wyatt interested week after week. Wyatt is a talent you will ever put in your life above every wrestler in a different promotion around the world.

Who gets the next chance at SmackDown Women’s Champion, Bayley?

I am confused. Wasn’t Naomi next in line for SmackDown Ladies champion, Bayley? Just two weeks ago, Naomi got the best from Bayley and was on her way to shoot her on the belt, right? The seeds were planted for Naomi vs Bayley, but instead we get former SmackDown Ladies champion Carmella against the current champion.

Mella is money: The “Staten Island Queen” defeated Alexa Bliss, Dana Brooke and Naomi on SmackDown Live last week as the new No. 1 contestant for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. People forget how well Carmella transformed her character into a huge heel during her tenure as head of the SmackDown Women’s Division a few years ago. Carmella is an upgrade from Naomi in so many ways. If people give her time and don’t bury her from the start, Carmella can be an excellent face champion. Give Carmella a chance and show her why we should invest in her again as champion.

Where’s Sasha Banks? I have heard from multiple sources that the current plan is for Sasha Banks vs. Bayley to take place at WrestleMania 36. Currently, Banks status for WrestleMania 36 is still on the shelf with an injured ankle. Both WWE and Banks have not addressed the severity of her injury and this leaves the rest of the women’s division of SmackDown Live standby for Bayley’s WrestleMania 36 opponent.

Rinse and repeat

WWE Intercontinental champion Braun Strowman will continue his feud against former champion Shinsuke Nakamura after being defeated by Nakamura and the rest of Sammy Zayn’s crew last week. The Revival now appears to be a member of Team Zayn when they helped Team Sammy to slim down the WWE Intercontinental Champion. The rematch of the IC title between Nakamura and Strowman will take place at Super ShowDown and hopefully put an end to this feud.

Yawn: Nakamura and Strowman have been a boring and long-term feud. I’m glad Strowman gets his first taste of gold for singles, but the time is now for new contenders. The Intercontinental Championship can again be prestigious under Strowman when he gets new and fresh arguments. Nakamura must be in NXT and Strowman needs new contenders to bring his career back to the Main Event.

Change of environment: Shinsuke Nakamura is not the only one who should be in NXT soon. Cesaro is perhaps one of the best talents in the WWE who is buried again and again. “The Swiss Cyborg” has talent and skills in the ring that very few people can match. For some reason, WWE simply does not see the value of Cesaro. NXT is the place where Cesaro has to practice its craft every week. Nakamura and Cesaro can make up a large part of their selection if they get the chance at NXT.

Defeat: There’s so much talent on SmackDown Live that NXT can help beat AEW Dynamite. New talent from SmackDown Live would also bring NXT some interest and recognition if they fight against AEW Dynamite every Wednesday for supremacy of ratings. AEW Dynamite wins their rating battle against NXT week after week. It is time to intensify your game, WWE management and use your roster in the right way to strengthen the NXT roster. The use of talented artists on NXT who don’t see TV time on SmackDown Live every week has no disadvantage to the WWE brand. Trust me, Mr. McMahon, I’m 100% right about this !!!

Otis really grows on you

Heavy Machinery was a tag team that I had trouble falling behind. Slowly they got more attention on television and I was addicted to Otis and Tucker. There is always a star in every group and Otis is the star of Heavy Machinery. WWE made a smart move by adding Mandy Rose to come across Heavy Machinery. Rose has made dear Otis even more attractive for the WWE Universe. This storyline was a nice surprise on SmackDown Live every week.

Keep it up: I really hope that WWE will not end this storyline soon. There is so much more that they can do with this storyline that will benefit both Fire, Desire and Heavy Machinery. Will Sonya Deville finally get a singles run this year? I see a lot of potential in Deville and turning to Rose may be what she needs for a solid run as a solo artist.

The Big Date: Otis and Mandy Rose finally have their first date this week on SmackDown Live. Valentine’s Day landed this week on the same day as SmackDown Live. Will Cupid this week help Otis and Mandy find true love?

More rinse and repeat

Why is the feud of Shorty G and Sheamus still going on? Does anyone want to see more of Roman Reigns vs King Corbin? It looks like we’re not done with either. These quarrels are extended and we will see King Corbin vs. Roman Reigns and Sheamus vs. Shorty G again in Super ShowDown or in this edition of SmackDown Live.

Laziness: There are much better matchups for Reigns, Corbin and Sheamus than the blown storylines in which they are located. While Super ShowDown is a filler card for WrestleMania 36, ​​each of these competitors earn new and exciting feats to increase their individual inventory with the WWE Universe.

Rumor has it: The rumors WrestleMania 36 card will see King Corbin vs. Braun Strowman for the IC title, Sheamus vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Sheamus and Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend for the Universal Championship. Corbin and Strowman are logical. I can find out. I am not sold on Bryan vs Sheamus and Reigns vs Wyatt. These last two matchups are done at the wrong time and in the wrong place.

Don’t forget to watch SmackDown Live this week, as the super stars of the blue brand continue to develop the WWE Super ShowDown and WrestleMania 36 match cards.

In case you have to plan far in advance, WWE has officially announced that WrestleMania 37 will be held on March 28, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This is another huge location for WWE to hold the showcase of the immortals and an event you will certainly not want to miss.