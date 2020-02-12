slowthai removed from stage after clash at NME Awards

At the NME Awards that night, Northampton rapper Slowthai was involved in a fight that ended up being escorted by the venue. Fan-posted videos of the event seem to show Slowthai – real name Tyson Frampton – telling an audience that they “ruined” his Hero of the Year award before throwing his microphone into the crowd. The video shows the amount the microphone throws back, causing Slowthai to pour out his drink, throw his glass into the crowd, and jump off the stage into the audience to fight the person he was arguing with. NME states that this has resulted in Slowthai being “escorted off the stage” by the security service.

It just started at the #Slowthai N NME Awards shortly after winning the Hero of the Year # NMEAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/rKmUOXSuhB

– Vinesh (@ V1nesh), February 12, 2020

It is unclear why the argument started; A video posted earlier that evening seems to show Slowthai telling host Katherine Ryan that she is “jealous” and asking the audience and co-host Julie Adenuga to “smell his Cologne,” to the chagrin of the audience. The FADER will update this story as it develops.

This nigga slowthai will # NMEAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/f5eBiJgD7M

– Chairman (@ChairmanBuoy) February 12, 2020

The FADER asked the representatives of slowthai for a comment.

