Slowthai jumps off the stage to fight with the fan who calls him ‘women’s hatred’

slowthai received the Hero Of The Year award (Photo: Dave Benett / Getty Images)

Rapper slowthai tried to start a fight with a fan who called him misogynistic while receiving Hero Of The Year at the NME Awards.

The 25-year-old stood halfway through his acceptance speech when an audience member tried to shout at him and prompted the artist to throw his microphone in the direction of the man.

slowthai shouted: “Thank you for ruining my speech, thank you very much. Wasteman. “

Someone in the audience threw the microphone at the Deal Wiv It singer, along with a full glass, when slowthai started.

He grabbed his own drink and threw it into the crowd, jumped into the crowd and tried to fight the man.

Host Katherine Ryan was seen on stage trying to cool the situation.

An insider told Metro.co.uk: “slowthai had a bit of a fight with an audience member. They cut the screens when it happened. He was in the pit, not sure how much is being talked about outside. It was a bit dramatic. “

It just started at the NME Awards #Slowthai ðŸ˜¬ just after he won the hero of the year # NMEAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/rKmUOXSuhB

– Vinesh (@ V1nesh) 12 February 2020

slowthai threw his microphone in the crowd (Photo: Twitter / V1nesh)

The musician was reportedly called a “misogynist” because he flirted with Katherine while accepting his prize.

Metro.co.uk went to reps for comment.

Fans quickly told what happened during his acceptance speech.

One tweet: ‘So slowthai has just won the prize of hero of the year. A child called ‘misogynist’ to him (after the Katherine flirt) and he went crazy. Kid threw the microphone at him. He threw a drink and then tried to fight the crowd. I feel stressed. “

“I can’t believe Slowthai won the hero of the year and then fell into beef and had to be turned off by security,” another report said.

Another added: “Looool, slowthai really starts with someone at the NME awards.”

So slowthai has just won the prize of hero of the year. A child shouted “misogynist” at him (after the flirt with Katherine) and he went crazy. Kid threw the microphone at him. He threw a drink and then tried to fight the crowd. I feel stressed out.

– Anna Kay (@annakproducer) 12 February 2020

can’t believe that slowthai has won the hero of the year and then got into beef and had to be turned off by security

– avaâ · (@avaparisa) 12 February 2020

Slowthai won the hero of the year at the NME Awards and then jumped in the crowd and hit someone. The irony ðŸ˜ ‚

– Greg Lee (@ greglee91) 12 February 2020

Before the incident, slowthai played the song Deal Wiv It by him and Mura Masa to kick off the prizes, with the singer walking on tables and shaking champagne into the crowd.

After launching himself into the crowd, he finally went back on stage to lift his Union Jack boxers, took a moment to breathe, and then reminded the entire room.

The star was nominated for the best album in the world, the best British album for Nothing Great About Britain, along with the best song in the world and the best British song for Deal Wiv It.

Last but not least, he was nominated for best solo act, best British solo act and best collaboration.





