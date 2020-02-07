Slow and steady, he will run his career

Shikara Box Office Review: Star cast: Aadil Khan, Sadia, Faisal Simon

director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Producer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Yogesh Ishwar

Shikara Box Office Review: Expectations

The Shikara of Vidhu Vinod Chopra is not the kind of movie you expect to be 100 grossest crores or even bring 50 crores. For a movie like this with a massive zero appeal, no stellar value and a small budget, even 25 crores for life is a big problem and extremely rare.

Movies like Shikara are meant to touch hearts and, if they do, the recovery of the budget becomes easy and, sometimes, the movie also generates huge profits.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s last films as director were Broken Horses, Eklavya: The Royal Guard & Mission Kashmir and none of them worked at the box office. With Shikara, which is the story of his parents in the context of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, he is expected to have some kind of luck.

Shikara box office review: slow and steady, run your run

Shikara Box Office Review: Impact

Rarely do movies in Bollywood hit you hard and also shake the soul inside your body. While Shikara tells the blunt and heartbreaking story of the Kashmir Pandits exodus, it marvelously gives the universal message of love. Without being a preacher, he goes out and gives a shining example of how to spread love even in the darkest moments. Now, the message that has been delivered will touch the heart of each and every one.

The love story of the main characters covers most of the story and is very beautiful. The old school romance, the fascinating chemistry crowned with rich poetic dialogues keep the heart warm.

The main actors Aadil Khan and Sadia give sincere performances and make the characters credible. They have the talent to be careful. Vidhu Vinod Chopra gives excellent direction to the film. The music could have been much better and, if it were, the entire impact of the film could have been greater.

Shikara Box Office Review: Final verdict

Shikara will have an extremely slow start, but with public acceptance, a constant trend will follow. The film’s lifetime business can be in the range of Rs 10-15 million, which is good enough considering its small budget.

