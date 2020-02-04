Slipknot’s screaming excellence returns for Tour 2020

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has come: Slipknot is on tour again.

Slipknot recently announced that the North American Knotfest Roadshow will return in 2020. The heavy metal band is complemented by A Day to Remember, Underoath and Code Orange. In other words, the glorious days of early Aughts’ melodramatic rage are about to be resurrected.

Last year, the Knotfest roadshow attracted the largest crowd Slipknot had seen since its 1995 debut, including the best years in which they had won a Before I Forget Grammy for Metal performance and the breathtaking emotional trips of “Vermillion Part 1”, “Part 2”. “and” Part 3 “between 2004 and 2006.

“We set a precedent last year – the Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect. This year is no exception,” said Slipknot singer Corey Taylor. “The bands we have represent every corner of our music world, just like we do. And they are hellishly exciting. I can’t wait to see and enjoy them with the rest of the fans.”

Underoath’s Chris Dudley adds: “If Slipknot asks you to come for a summer of madness, there are exactly zero questions you need to ask. You say yes. This will be absolutely one for the books … and we’re ready . “

Tickets will be available starting Friday, February 7, 10:00 a.m. EST.

Knotfest 2020 dates

May 30 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Lakeview *

May 31 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

June 02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden **

June 04 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Center Videotron

June 05 – Montreal, Quebec @ Center Bell

June 06 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

June 8 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theater

June 10 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

June 12 – Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum

June 14 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

June 15 – West Palm Beach, Florida @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

June 17 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 18 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

June 20 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater

June 22 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 23 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 25 – The Woodlands, Texas at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion **

* Without an unforgettable day

** Without code orange

