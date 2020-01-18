Slipknot fans criticize the 'ridiculous' ban after being warned against the use of 'spikes' for the concert

The heavy metal band was scheduled to play in the Scottish city tonight. (Image: Redferns)

Event organizers have been criticized for “ridiculous” bans on clothing at a Slipknot concert in Glasgow.

The heavy metal band is scheduled to perform at the SSE Hydro Arena in the Scottish city, and the place warns fans that certain items of clothing and accessories will not be allowed inside.

Barbed garments, large belt buckles and large chain wallets are on the list of prohibited items in the Hyrdo, which also includes laser pointers, fireworks, candles and whistles.

The band’s promoters, Costa Nosta PR, had also requested similar bans in the band’s previous concerts.

However, this has not come without reaction from others.

Donald MacLeod, the owner of Garage and Cathouse rock clubs in Glasgow, who has collaborated with the SEC (Scottish Event Campus) for several events, has described the movement as “a joke.”

‘We have never had problems like this in the dress. It’s amazing, “he said.” I must admit that I laughed and thought it was a joke. “

Slipknot are known for their distinctive style (Image: WireImage)

He also mentioned that during his management of the Cathouse puppy, they have had ‘dress manners’ that have been different and have their own ‘brand and identity’, but he states that the club is ‘the safest and friendliest’ that he has owned and has worked with

“Yes, there have been incidents, but people are monitored and taken care of,” he continued.

‘We have performed many shows in the SEC of a similar caliber, such as Nine Inch Nails and no one was expelled and there were no problems.

“I can’t see how telling people not to wear big boots is going to prevent fires, it’s ridiculous.”

An SSE Hydro spokesman said: ‘We want everyone attending an event here to have a pleasant experience.

“However, there are restrictions on what is allowed in the SSE Hydro and this may vary: this is related to the safety of all who attend the events here and the security of the place.”

Slipknot are well known for their distinctive style and personality on stage, with members of the band wearing high-level masks and sports while performing.

Fans of the band have tried to replicate their style by attending their concerts.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Slipknot representatives to comment.





