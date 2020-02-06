Slapping PSA on Three Politicians Belies Center’s Normalcy Claim in J&K: Mainstream Parties

Jammu: Mainstream parties reacted sharply to the slapping of the strict Public Safety Act (PSA) on three Kashmiri politicians and said the move invalidates the Center’s normality requirement on union territory.

Leader of the national conference and former minister Ali Mohammed Sagar, former NC legislator Bashir Ahmed Veeri, and Sartaj Madani, maternal uncle of PDP and former prime minister Mehbooba Mufti, were booked under the PSA on Thursday. They have been under preventive detention since last August.

In response to the development, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said that the BJP-led government of the Center is testing “the patience” of the people through such “undemocratic movements”.

Jammu and Kashmir unit of the CPI (M) also condemned the assault of the PSA on the three prominent leaders of Kashmiri, while the congress called the decision “unfortunate.”

A spokesperson for the PDP described the mistreatment of the PSA on the three leaders as “the most condemning” and said the Union government “tested the patience of the people of Jammu and Kashmir with such undemocratic steps”.

“If everything is normal in Jammu and Kashmir, why are regular leaders being treated like criminals?” he asked.

“The BJP is misleading the country about Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesperson added.

Senior CPI (M) leader and former legislator MY Tarigami said the decision questions the Center’s claim that the situation is normal in J and K after the revocation of the special status and the split of the former state into UTs on August 5 last year.

“On the one hand, the BJP claims inside and outside Parliament that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal, and on the other, it resorted to the use of draconian laws against prominent leaders.

“What does it mean to hit the PSA after six months on the leaders? They (government) claim the situation is normal and improve and free the detained political leaders,” he said.

Tarigami said the local government is preparing to hold elections for nearly 13,000 vacant posts with pans and sarpanches, but the decision to give the PSA a blow does not go well with the democratic exercise.

“The elections should precede the release of political detenues and political activity, but they beat the PSA. There are already many people in prisons or under house arrest, including the three former ministers. The demands of normality are completely farce,” he said.

Chief spokesperson for Jammu and Kashmir unit of the congress Ravinder Sharma called the mistreatment of the PSA on the three leaders as “unfortunate.”

“There is no reason for … the regular leaders served the former state in different capacities,” Sharma said, adding the final move does not match the claims of normality by the BJP and comes at a time when it is part of the regular opposition leaders for political activity.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP asked those who are fighting for the release of the three former Chief Ministers – NC President Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti – who have been in custody since August 5 last year.

“Although the BJP is against long-term detention of a person, but does not hesitate to support the same as it contributes to peace and restoring normality,” said BJP spokesperson Brig (back) Anil Gupta here in a statement.

