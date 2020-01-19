Meghan MarkleThe stepfather has a LOT to tell about his daughter’s planned move from the royal family with the husband Prince Harry.

The 75-year-old man made his most recent controversial comments here as part of a documentary filmed for the UK 5 Channel, in which he spoke about the couple’s big move to family life. Earlier on Sunday, the outlet released a teaser excerpt showing some of Thomas’ comments, and just said he wouldn’t really stop … yes …

Talking about his sudden decision of the 38-year-old son to stay away from the royal family, the old angry man looks bitter and frustrated. At one point during the excerpt from the documentary that was teased earlier online, he said (below):

“It’s frustrating because she really got every girl’s dream. Every girl wanted to be a princess and she got it and now she’s throwing it away, because, like, she’s throwing it away for money … I think I think they both are lost souls. I don’t know what they’re looking for. “

Yikes !!!!

The septuagenarian is on the battlefield with this one, isn’t he ?!

Meghan and Harry make a controversial decision to stay away from the royal family, sure, but do they deserve the public anger of the big, bad Thomas ?! Talk about vice !!! / (c) John Rainford / WENN

Thomas was far from done there, but, and he further doubled his views in spite of it, suing Meghan and Harry for their role in “cheap” and “destroying” the royal family’s good name.

The elder, separated by Markle added (below):

“It’s kind of embarrassing to me. When they got married, they took on an obligation and the obligation was to be part of the royals and to represent the royals and be a fool for them not to be. It’s like one of the greatest, living institutions ever. They are destroying it. They are spending it. They are making it smooth. They are doing it at a Walmart with its crown now. It’s a funny thing. They won’t do it. “

Holy smoking !!!!

But whatever … this isn’t the first time an estranged family member Markle has come after Meghan in her decision earlier this month. At least he got support from a close family, but nonetheless. What a tough time to have to navigate through all this!

(Image by iTV / YouTube)