Skywalker's rise plummets $ 500 million in North America

Congratulations are due as The Rise of Skywalker breaks the $ 500 million mark and occupies 15th place on the domestic chart and only the 15th film breaks that number. At the end of the week, Beauty and the Beast is expected to bypass 14th place as it tries to reach Rogue One in 13th place at $ 532,177.32, a number it is unlikely to reach.

Worldwide, the film has accumulated $ 1,046,183,140, ​​placing it in 37th place, less than $ 10 million behind Rogue One. With a lead of just $ 5 million for Aladdin, Rise has a chance to move up a few more spots, but since the film is rapidly losing its box office strength, it’s now unlikely that it would comfortably crack the top 30 into the top 10 overall about $ 1.5 billion collapse.

Of the Disney films currently on its box office trip (6th Sunday), it is only ahead of Solo and is $ 11 million behind Rogue One, $ 103 million behind The Last Jedi and $ 378 million behind The Force Awakens , Just another Star Wars saga entry ended the year outside the top 3 worldwide (The Last Jedi was number 1 in 2017, Rogue One was number 2 in 2016, beaten only by Captain America: Civil War, The Phantom Menace was the Number 1 in 1999, Revenge of the Sith was second on the all-time chart after Titanic and second in 2005, surpassed by Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. In 2002, Attack of the Clones was fourth worldwide behind The Two Towers, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Spider-Man (1977 was A New Hope number 1, 1980 The Empire Strikes Back number 1 and 1983 the return of King Jedi).

Rise is currently the ninth-highest film of the year after Avengers: End Game, The Lion King, Frozen II, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain Marvel, Joker, Toy Story 4, and Aladdin. If the film gets some technical awards in a successful awards season, giving it a bigger profile, Joker, Toy Story 4 and Aladdin could be within reach.