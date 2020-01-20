Skywalker's Rise: Facts You May Have Missed

With The Rise of Skywalker crossing the billion-dollar mark last week and still showing in cinemas around the world, it is likely that most people who want to see the film have already seen it. Now is the time to unpack many of the films Details behind the films, the Easter eggs that may not be caught when you first watch them.

First, Insider.com brings us a list of 11 things they learned about the movie, including this handy quiz nugget.

“A little nugget that someone may not have noticed is that as you fly through this giant lightning tree and get to the top of the tree and she hears the Jedi voices, the star field you are looking at is exactly the star field of the ‘ Episode IV ‘, ”said Tubach Insider of the moment before Rey hears the Jedi’s voices.

“That was for J.J. [Abrams], ”he added. “He really wanted this moment to go back to the beginning of Star Wars, and I think he brought it all back together. Seeing and seeing these stars looks the same. It turns, but what you end up with is at the beginning of “Episode IV”.

In the meantime, OhMyDisney brings us 7 things you may not know, including this one.

Greetings to the maestro himself! The inimitable John Williams, composer of all nine Skywalker Saga films, finally appears on the screen as a bartender on the planet Kijimi. You can recognize him before Rey, Finn and Poe Babu enter Frik’s shop. If you change the name “Oma Tres”, you can also spell “Maestro”!

There will surely be many other articles in circulation. So stay up to date and use this knowledge in your personal database.