Skylanders must go digital

With the rise and fall of bringing toys to life in video games, can Skylanders breathe new life by going completely digital with his characters?

Parents and employees in the retail trade between 2011 and 2016 can tell you everything about Skylanders – usually through grit teeth. For those who might have forgotten it, Toys for Bob and Activision had a clever idea of ​​creating a game in which you connected a real-life platform to your system.

From there you took a Skylander toy and placed it on the portal. That character would then appear in the game as your playable character. It even saved your level-up progress, so if you took it to a friend’s house, you could even take your character with you.

It started nicely. Then Activision, being Activision, realized that while they were making new Skylanders games, people just brought their old Skylanders with them, so they incorporated new things into every game. Giants called for giant Skylanders, Swap Force called for toys that could be split in two and combined, Superchargers called for vehicles. Not only cars, but also boats and planes. It was insane.

However, in the end the trend died out – especially after Disney Infinity and Lego Dimensions dropped around the same time and needed toys. Suddenly, one third of all Gamestop retailers were add-on packs for three games, and parents had to decide which of the three giants had their wallets in it. It was not a good time.

Now Skylanders comes with a new problem.

I was lucky a few years ago. One of my regular customers came in with a huge box of Skylanders. Every Skylander was in it for the first three games together with the portals and the others you name it.

I explained to her that we no longer took them on the market. She said, “Frankly, I thought I wouldn’t get more than ten for this mess. Can you just throw it away? I’m trying to clean up my house.” I bought it from her for $ 30.

Admittedly, they sat around and did nothing in a box. Recently, however, my children are old enough to play games and we have discovered that these games are really fun multiplayer-dungeon crawlers for all ages.

Then we tried Imaginators. This was the last Skylanders game and required a lot of things we didn’t have, so I looked up one of the characters and found it on Amazon for $ 55.

To hold. These figures are now being sold by third parties for strange amounts and it is a huge pain to find them. Especially if you are looking for new cores that you need to create your own character in the last game.

So here’s my thing and, toys for Bob, if you’re still reading this, sit down. Go digital.

Toys for Bob stopped producing all their toys around two years ago. The games themselves sell normally used, but portals and characters are becoming increasingly difficult to find, especially with people who just throw them away.

Let’s say you can buy a used Skylanders game for $ 5, then take it home and then have the option, as Starlink did recently, to buy only the characters for the game in the form of DLC. Instead of worrying about the numbers and portals, you just got a menu to switch between them.

This would suddenly bring these worlds back to life and actually generate more income for those involved and frankly, given how Activision seems to enjoy earning money with digital content, I can’t imagine how they are just sitting on this gold mine and it collects dust.

They were willing to pay Susan Sarandon, who had won the Academy Award, a lot of money to play Khaos’ mother in the Netflix series “Skylanders Academy” and they never thought they would do this? Let’s do this, gang.

What do you think? Do you think you would play these games again (or for the first time) if you could buy the characters digitally? Discuss below.