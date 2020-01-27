The hype for Skrillex’s the new album is real! The producer / DJ used Apple Beats 1 to speak with radio hosts before the Grammys about his nomination for “Midnight Hour” with Boys Noize and Ty Dolla $ ign, as well as to work on his new album.

And yes, the album is coming.

The thing is, with this album, every piece of music [unintelligible] was what I had at the time and then it was executed and armed. It is the first time that I really take my time, being precious on some of these versions. But soon, man. I make videos, I make content, I prepare for these next recordings. […] I never sat down and I was completely tenacious about one of my outings like this.

Although he did not elaborate on the “multiple albums” that he slyly overlooked last year, the fact that he is making content and especially videos for this album now means that it will certainly happen soon.

You can listen to the full interview below – and even if Skrillex did not win a Grammy this time around, we bet in 2021 that we will see him on this stage.

Photo of Marilyn Hue