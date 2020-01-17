Skateboarders from all over the world come to Homestead for ultra-skating

Homestead, Fla. – The eighth ultraskate year at Homestead Miami Speedway attracts skaters from all over the world.

“It is the Super Bowl. This is the event that people around the world involved in endurance skateboarding will put on their bucket lists,” said Jonathan Strauss, President of IDSA.

A total of 100 skateboarders from four continents and more than seven countries hit the track on Friday to break the world record for long-distance skateboarding in 24 hours.

“I’ve held this event about eight times in the US and Europe,” said Kyle Yan.

Rain or shine, it’s a competition, but skaters said they are mostly trying to break their personal records.

“It’s a long-distance race,” said Strauss. “Skate as much as you can for 24 hours and see how far you can go.”

“You will see people of all ages here,” said Robin Andras.

From 7 to almost 70 years old, some want to skate more than 500 km, while others are there for fun and companionship.

“There are many great stories out here,” said Andras.

Stories like Anne Palmer, who took part in the event for her seventh ultraskate and at the same time fought against metastatic breast cancer. Her friends and family were there and cheered them on the way.

It’s going to be a long night of skating on the speedway, but skaters said it’s worth the sweat.

The event started on Friday at 8 a.m. and people will continue to run until 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.