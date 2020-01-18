SK Saini to assume; Deputy Chief of the Defense Staff

New Delhi: The Commander of the Southern Army, Lieutenant-General SK Saini will take office as the new Vice Chief of the Defense Staff on January 25.

It is also the first order for a high-level military appointment issued through the Department of Military Affairs headed by General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Defense Staff (CDS).

The post of Vice-Chief of the Defense Staff became vacant after Lieutenant-General MM Naravane, then Vice-Chief, was appointed Chief of the Defense Staff.

General Saini is a former student of the Sainik School of Kapurthala in Punjab, the National Defense Academy of Pune and the Indian Military Academy of Dehradun.

He was commissioned into the Jat Regiment in June 1981.

He also served in international delegations, including as deputy chief of military personnel for the United Nations Mission for Iraq and Kuwait, in the peacekeeping exercise of the Global Peace Operations Initiative in Mongolia and in an anti-terrorism exercise in Australia.

General Saini received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, the Yudh Seva Medal, the Vishisht Seva Medal, the Commendation of the Chief of the Military Staff and the Commanding Officer of the Army Commendation for his services.