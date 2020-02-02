Size-obsessed Trump calls Bloomberg ‘small’ and claims that he wants to meet him in the elections

Donald Trump again demonstrated his apparent obsession with magnitude in a pre-Super Bowl interview with Fox News in which he attacked Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg about his height – and claims that the former mayor of New York is receiving special treatment while saying that he cannot work with Democrats after their accusation investigation.

The president bluntly called Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, anticipating Monday night’s Iowa caucuses, “a communist” who criticized him for months with words such as “socialist” and “radical.” Looking ahead to a possible line of attack for general elections, Mr. Trump brought Mr. Sanders’ trip to Moscow as a younger man with his wife. ‘It is awesome. I am not right, “the president said, and seemed to be doing so in an effort to cast doubt on voter minds about Mr. Sanders.

Mr. Trump, as a candidate in 2016, bragged about the size of his hands and on his first day at the office he put the then White House press secretary Sean Spicer in the James A. Brady Briefing Room to claim that his inauguration crowd was the largest in American history, although photos clearly showed that it was not. Now he has become fixated on the 5’8 “billionaire politician.

“I’m just thinking of little. Now he wants a box for the debates. Okay, it’s okay, there’s nothing wrong. You could be short, why would he get a box to get up, OK? He wants a box for the debates, “Mr. Trump told Fox News commentator and host Sean Hannity.

“Why would he be entitled to that? Does that mean that everyone gets a box?” Mr. Trump said in an interview that Saturday was recorded at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he spends Super Bowl weekend for his Tuesday night State of the Union address and expects acquittal on two accusation articles by the Senate on Wednesday.

Mr. Bloomberg has a 5.2 percentage point lead over the president in a hypothetical general election race, according to an average of various polls by RealClearPolitics.

Mr Trump, who was always eager to describe himself and his supporters as victims of media and Democratic conspiracies, blamed them for polls that showed that he was following the top of the democratic presidential candidates or was limited. “I should have 25 points,” he told Hannity. “What they really did … they don’t want to report that the economy is good.”

1/29

Trump styles are “You are fired!” posed in his Trump Tower office in June 2012. At the time, he was known as a reality TV star on The Apprentice

Diane Bondareff / Invision / AP

2/29

He was also known as the patron of the Miss Universe competition

Getty

3/29

There are early signs of Trump’s ambition for the presidency everywhere. Not in the least in his book from 2011 ‘Time to get tough: Making America # 1 again’

Getty

4/29

Trump with Piers Morgan in November 2010. Piers Morgan has long said that he and Trump are good friends

Getty

5/29

Trump appeared on Fox & Friends, his favorite show, in August 2011

Getty

6/29

Trump considered running during the 2012 elections, where he would face Barack Obama. He speaks here during an event for a Republican women’s group

Getty

7/29

Trump was subjected to a Comedy Central roast in 2011. He is shown here as roasted by rapper Snoop Dogg

Getty

8/29

Given that this Trump store is located in the lobby of Trump Tower, it can be said that Trump sells merchandise of his own from his own home

Getty

9/29

Trump held meetings with prominent Republicans when considering his 2012 bid. He is pictured here with the Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin

Getty

10/29

In the end he did not start running in 2012, instead endorsing Republican candidate Mitt Romney

AFP / Getty

11/29

The Trump golf course in Aberdeen turned out to be controversial in 2012 when he started lobbying the Scottish government against wind power so they wouldn’t install offshore turbines in his new job

Getty

12/29

He even gave evidence to a Scottish parliamentary committee that discouraged wind energy

AFP / Getty

13/29

He of course found time for a round

AFP / Getty

14/29

On June 16, 2015, Trump announced that he would stand for the presidency of the United States in the 2016 election as a republican

Getty

15/29

His campaign was divided and stroked controversy wherever he went. He was finally declared Republican candidate in June 2016

Getty

16/29

Trump participated in the TV debate against opponent Hillary Clinton on October 9

Getty

17/29

Trump and wife Melania vote in the presidential election on November 8, 2016

AFP / Getty

18/29

Hillary Clinton admitted the defeat on November 9 at 2.50 p.m. and President-Elect Trump gave his victory speech quickly to a crowd of supporters

Getty

19/29

News coverage around the world focused on the enormous political upset that Trump’s victory meant

AFP / Getty

20/29

Trump met with President Obama to discuss transition planning on November 10. Obama had fiercely denounced Trump during the election campaign, at one point even cursing that he would not leave the White House if Trump won

AFP / Getty

21/29

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage pose in the golden elevator at Trump Tower on November 12, 2016. Farage was the first British politician to meet Trump after the election

LeaveEUOffical / Twitter

22/29

The inauguration of Donald Trump took place on January 20, 2017. Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer boasted that the crowd was the “biggest ever” witnessing an inauguration, a claim that proved false

Getty

23/29

In his first 100 days as a leader, Trump signed 24 executive orders, most of each president

AFP / Getty

24/29

One of Trump’s most memorable election promises was building a wall between the US and Mexico. He is standing here for a prototype for part of the wall

Getty

25/29

Trump’s meetings with other world leaders have not resulted in a shortage of photo opportunities

Getty

26/29

Trump was welcomed by the queen in the UK and a state banquet was held in Buckingham Palace in his honor

Reuters

27/29

Not everyone welcomed the president. Mass protests were held in London during his visits in both 2018 and 2019

EPA

28/29

One of Trump’s most important encounters with another leader was with Kim Jong Un in North Korea. In June 2019, Trump became the first incumbent president to set foot in North Korea

Getty

29/29

President Trump will fight for a second term in 2020, who knows what the next decade will bring?

Getty

Mr. Trump went so far as to suggest that Mr. Bloomberg’s height somehow allows him special treatment in the Democratic primary.

“(Democratic senator from New Jersey) Cory Booker and all these people couldn’t get anything from what Bloomberg is getting now,” he continued. “I think it’s very unfair for the Democrats.”

As he had for all the leading 2020 Democrats, Mr. Trump claimed that he would welcome a one-to-one general election race against his fellow New Yorker.

“But I would really like to run into Bloomberg. I would love it,” Trump added in an interview to be broadcast on the Fox broadcast network during the pre-game Super Bowl at 3:00 PM EST (8:20 PM) 00 hours GMT).

The pre-big game interview is not the first time in recent days that Mr has enjoyed Mr Bloomberg’s physical status.

“Mini Mike is now negotiating both to participate in the Democratic Primary Debate, and to have the right to stand on boxes or a lift during the debates,” he tweeted Saturday, using his last ridiculous nickname to get a To discredit the political enemy. “This is sometimes done, but really not fair!”

Mr. Trump also claimed on Twitter that Bloomberg and the Democratic National Committee are trying to increase the election against Senator Bernie Sanders, Vermont, who has advanced in polling before Monday’s caucuses in Iowa.

“I am sticking to my achievements and what I have done to bring this country together and get things done,” Bloomberg said during a campaign stop in Los Angeles. “I’ve been doing it for a long time. I stand twice as long as he does on stage that matters.

“This is what happens when someone like me suddenly appears in the polls. Suddenly the other candidates get scared, and I think Donald Trump knows I can beat him,” said Mr. Bloomberg. “And I think that’s why he comes back with comments like that.”

The president, he added, “lies about everything.”

Meantime, Mr. Trump, challenging as ever, said he has no intention of postponing his speech to a joint session of Congress until after the Senate vote. “I’m going to get it,” he said. “We’re going to talk about all the achievements we’ve made.”

.