Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sport

After missing the last nine games with a finger injury, Philadelphia 76ers all-star center Joel Embiid could be on the verge of returning to the pitch.

According to David Murphy of the Philadelphia Daily News, Embiid will see a hand specialist on Tuesday and could face the Golden State Warriors later in the day.

Joel Embiid will see a hand specialist tomorrow. Could play tomorrow night depending on how the exam goes

– David Murphy (@ByDavidMurphy) January 27, 2020

Embiid suffered the injury when he beat Oklahoma City Thunder on January 6. The hope was that he could return sometime this week.

Philadelphia set a 6-3 record with Embiid.

The 25-year-old Embiid, who was recently named the starter of the All-Star game 2020, averages 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, which was shot this season.