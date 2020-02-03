Six people injured during Greyhound bus shooting on the California highway The independent <noscript><iframe src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-N9RMBBF" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></noscript>

According to the authorities, six people traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco on a Greyhound bus were admitted to hospital early on Monday after a shooting.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the suspect is in custody after a shooting broke out in the bus near Bakersfield on Interstate 5.

Forty passengers were on board.

More to come …

