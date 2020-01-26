New Delhi: Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 81,148 crore from their market capitalization last week, with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) taking the biggest blow.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC were the other bluechips that witnessed a drop in their market capitalization (m-cap) for the week ending Friday, while HUL, ICICI Bank, Infosys and SBI ended up on the winners side.

The market valuation of RIL, the most valued company in the country, sank Rs 37,369.7 rupees to Rs 9,64,639.40 rupees.

The m-cap of HDFC Bank also suffered a heavy blow, falling Rs 18,257.4 rupees to Rs 6,81,624.54 rupees.

Similarly, the valuation of TCS collapsed Rs 12,551.70 million rupees to Rs 8,19,745.96 rupees and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank reduced Rs 10,290.90 crore to Rs 3,14,164.59 rupees.

The ITC’s valuation fell Rs 2,150.95 rupees to Rs 2,992,651.70 crore and RFC decreased Rs 527.35 crore to reach Rs 4,23,766.51 rupees.

In contrast, Infosys’ m-cap jumped Rs 6,430.54 rupees to Rs 3,33,429.93 rupees and SBI’s raised Rs 5,399.39 million rupees to Rs 2,89,202.04 rupees.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) added Rs 2,998.26 rupees to its market capitalization to settle at Rs 4,488,776.36 rupees.

The valuation of the ICICI Bank increased Rs 1,978.04 rupees to Rs 3,45,455.10 rupees.

In the ranking of the top 10 companies, RIL led the table, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and State Bank of India (SBI).

During the week, Sensex lost 332.18 points or 0.79 percent.

