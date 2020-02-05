Six months in custody of political leadership has been Orwellian nightmare, Tweets Iltija Mufti

Srinagar: The six months of detention of political leadership in Kashmir has been an “Orwellian nightmare,” said a tweet about the Twitter grip of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday.

Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija Mufti has been managing her mother’s Twitter account since 20 September following the detention of the former Chief Minister in the aftermath of the repeal of Article 370 provisions on 5 August last year.

“Exactly 6 months ago I watched helplessly as officers took my mother away. Days have become weeks and weeks in months. Yet political leadership in Kashmir remains illegal. It has been a nightmare for Orwell to be against a government that muzzles her. her own people, “Iltija tweets from the handle of her mother.

She said the idea of ​​India was attacked and staying silent is criminal complicity.

Exactly 6 months ago I watched helplessly as officers took my mother. Days have become weeks and weeks months. Yet political leadership in Kashmir remains under illegal detention. It has been an Orwellian nightmare to take on a government that muzzles its own people

– Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) 5 February 2020

“The economic and psychological costs of this crisis have weakened J&K. Yet nothing has changed. For many fellow Indians this may be an advantage for Kashmiris. But the truth is that the idea of ​​India is being attacked. And remaining silent is criminal complicity, ” she said. .

Iltija promised to continue speaking as a “harassed” Kashmiri.

“I will continue to fight and speak like a harassed Kashmiri. And as a daughter, every day until my mother comes home. What makes India great are the diversity, values ​​of equality and brotherhood. I draw strength in knowing that a mass movement has been ignited to protect these values, “she added.

Regular politicians, activists and trade leaders were held under preventive detention after 5 August last year, when the Center revoked the special status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir and split it into union areas – Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, many of them have been released on different occasions.

Among the prominent leaders who are still in custody are NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

While Farooq Abdullah has been detained in his Gupkar home, his son and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah have been detained in Hari Niwas. Mehbooba, originally housed in huts of Chesmashahi, has been relocated to a government building in the heart of Srinagar.

Elder Abdullah was beaten on September 17 with the strict law on public security, which was further extended on December 16 for a period of three months.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.