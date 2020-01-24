SIT opens investigation into murder of Jharkhand tribes

Ranchi: On Friday, a special investigation team (SIT) opened an investigation into the murder of seven tribes in the district of West Singhbhum in Jharkhand. Jharkhand police headquarters on Thursday formed an eight-member task force to investigate the Burugulikera massacre that took place in the area of ​​Gudri police station in West Singhbhum district on January 19. Rajkumar Mehta, SDPO Ghatshila, Jamshedpur has been appointed to head the team. SIT was invited to submit its first report within five days based on the results of the survey. SIT was responsible for reporting to DIG, Chaibasa through the SP, Chaibasa, which will oversee the work of the team. Earlier this week, a meeting was called by Patthalgari supporters in the village of Burugulikela. James Bhud, Pramukh MP for Gulikela Panchayat opposed supporters of Patthalgari. He was allegedly abducted with six people. When they did not return on Sunday, the family members filed a complaint with the police on Monday. Their bodies were found on Wednesday.

